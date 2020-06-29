Veer Foundation initiates supply of Rent Free Medical Oxygen cylinders to support in the time of Pandemic period of COVID-19

Mumbai, 29th June, 2020: Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar based NGO has come forward to support in this pandemic time of Covid19, by providing Rent Free Medical Oxygen Cylinders along with necessary accessories to support critically ill patients till such time they get admission in the hospitals. Increasing Covid cases during the monsoon season has resulted in surge in demand for Medical Oxygen requirement for critically ill patients. The key to recovery of Covid patients during this period is Medical Oxygen Support. Till such time the individuals are admitted to hospital, the first hand treatment as recommended is to provide Medical Oxygen assistance and boost up the Oxygen level. As there is scarcity of these cylinders currently due to increase in demand, Veer Foundation has come up with supply of Rent Free Medical Oxygen Cylinders along with accessories and medical Oxygen Gas. Veer Foundation who has been supporting the society restlessly during last three months to support mankind and extended their helping hand to wherever possible. The Foundation plans to come forward with extending this Medical Oxygen Support Systems with Medical Oxygen Centres currently at Ghatkopar East, Ghatkopar West, Mulund West, and Electrical Market at Lohar Chawl and few more will open shortly. These Centres will provide assistance by supplying Free Medical Oxygen Cylinders in their vicinity. These Centres are providing round the clock support by providing Medical Oxygen Cylinders whoever needs this support and are advised to take under medical supervision. The Foundation plans multiple such activities to support the Government initiative in eradicating this Virus and giving a safe environment to the Society. The primary starting point for Veer Foundation was sanitization of 22000 societies, hospitals, and public vehicles free of cost across Mumbai. This service still continues at Ghatkopar, Mulund and Parel Centre. The Foundation has also received an appreciation from letter from Governor of Maharashtra for the above work done during the last three months. The Centre had approached MCGM N-Ward along with panel of Doctors to set up a COVID Care Centre-2 with Oxygen Support and had received an approval on 18.6.2020 to start the Centre on an immediate basis for which our Foundation along with the Panel of Doctors were ready to start the Centre. But the same approval was held back by the MCGM vide their letter 25.6.2020 issued by Assistant Commissioner N-Ward stating that “At present there are 4 numbers of CCC2 facilities are in existence and same are in use. There is an ample number of beds are vacant and same are available in eventualities. Now N Ward’s COVID-19 positive patients growth rate is constantly declining from approximately 13.05% to 1.59% and doubling rate is constantly improving from 6 days to 48 days. The rate of positive cases is decreasing as such as and when required this office make ready the upgraded CCC2 facility within 5 days and same will be handed over to you to run the facility at Lavender Baug, Ghatkopar (E), till then the proposal for making set up of CCC2 facility at Lavender Baug is kept on hold.” We understand with the above letter from N-ward as the positive patient growth rate is declining there may not be the need for any New Centres to come up in N-Ward. Based on the above information of declining positive cases in N Ward, the Foundation appreciates that the Maharashtra State Government has been doing an excellent work in controlling this pandemic, which the entire world is suffering from and we are happy to extend all possible support. The Trustee of the Foundation, Mr Nitin Sanghavi addressed that our Foundation along with the Members are making all best possible efforts to support mankind in this difficult times and would request almighty to shower their blessings by making this World Corona Free. The only Moto of this Foundation is “Service to Mankind is Service to GOD.” PWRPWR