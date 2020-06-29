Left Menu
RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

• RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK • One year programme designed as foundation for international degree • Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide • Programme available for Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Construction Engineering, Hospitality Management and Business MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many students to rethink their plans of higher studies abroad.

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK • One year programme designed as foundation for international degree • Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide • Programme available for Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Construction Engineering, Hospitality Management and Business MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many students to rethink their plans of higher studies abroad. In fact, a recent survey revealed that almost 74% of Indians with aspirations to study abroad are planning to either postpone their study abroad plans to next year or cancel them altogether. However, this doesn't have to be the case, as Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers in affiliation with Pearson Education, UK has designed a one year programme that will set a foundation for an International Degree. The Higher National Certificate programme is recognized in more than 70 countries worldwide and over 500 individual universities have formally confirmed that they will accept Pearson qualifications; these include such leading institutes and universities like Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Currently, the programme is available in Mechanical Engineering, Civil and Construction Engineering, Hospitality Management and Business. This Higher National Certificate programme allows students to progress to the 2nd year of degree in respective field of studies at universities abroad and pursue their study abroad goals without wasting a year.

The programme is developed precisely to match international standards and make students ready to pursue higher education in their choice of university. Via Cloud Classrooms, students studying at Mumbai campus are given full access to Pearson curriculum, research materials and assessments. Moreover, students are trained using virtual reality - a fun and engaging teaching methodology that helps students grasp the concepts quickly and implement in real-time. More than 70% of the curriculum involves industry engagement and lab practical, enabling students to have real life practical learning. Thus, teaching methodology adapted at RAGC is a perfect blend of theory, practical and real-life exposure. Students engage with industry leaders via expert sessions, industrial visits, events, projects and internships making them industry ready.

About RAGC (www.ragc.in) Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers (RAGC), established in 2008, is a vocational education and training division of Rustomjee Group. RAGC is a provider of vocational education with an objective to make India "the capital of skilled manpower" by enlightening, empowering, and engaging the underprivileged youth with vocational skills and making them employable. RAGC have been able to transform lives of over 100000 students by skilling them to a gainful employment. Today RAGC have successfully been able to make vocational education a prime choice in a students' career and make them industry ready, globally. Some of the reputed companies where RAGC students are currently employed include TATA Motors, Eicher, GM Modular, Kalpataru, Ajmera Realty, Godrej Constructions, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Keystone Realtors, L&T, amongst many others. About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar , Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their stakeholders through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and learning rooms thereby encouraging families to spend quality time. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com For Further Details Contact: Udhayan Sasidharan Nair Manager - Corporate Communications, Rustomjee Group udhayannair@rustomjee.com Or contact the admission office - Phone - +91-9890903854 Email - enquiries@ragc.rustomjee.com Thane Campus: Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers, Plot No. 53, Road Number 30, Kamgar Hospital Rd, near ESIC, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400604.

Dahanu Campus: Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers, Shirin Dinyar Irani Learners Academy 'YZAD' Sam Nariman Road, Savta Saravali, Dahanu Road, Dahanu (East) - 401602. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197604/RAGC.jpg PWR PWR

