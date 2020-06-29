Left Menu
Rajshri Entertainment's Bollywood Now is the 3rd Most Viewed Page on Facebook

Apart from Facebook, Bollywood Now and Telly Masala have a huge subscriber base on YouTube with over 7.5 million+ subscriber base and are gaining popularity on Instagram, as well. A one-stop-destination with interesting titbits, gossip and latest updates about the film and TV world, Bollywood Now has clinched the 3rd spot as the most viewed page in the entertainment category on Facebook in India in the months April and May 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:32 IST
Grosses Over 350 Million+ Views Along With Telly Masala MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajshri Entertainment's flagship film & TV industry news and gossip channels Bollywood Now & Telly Masala amassed over 350 million views and have created a follower-base of nearly 6 million and 3 million, respectively, on Facebook. Rajshri Entertainment, a pioneer that introduced quality and entertaining non-fictional content through various social media platforms to the Indian audiences, launched Bollywood Now and Telly Masala in 2014. Today, both the channels are a staple for infotainment from Bollywood and the small screen. Apart from Facebook, Bollywood Now and Telly Masala have a huge subscriber base on YouTube with over 7.5 million+ subscriber base and are gaining popularity on Instagram, as well.

A one-stop-destination with interesting titbits, gossip and latest updates about the film and TV world, Bollywood Now has clinched the 3rd spot as the most viewed page in the entertainment category on Facebook in India in the months April and May 2020. Telly Masala has also crossed 140 million views on Facebook.. Bollywood Now have been consistently delivering daily news, opinion pieces, movie reviews, red carpet coverage, uncut events, etc. and has gained a substantial presence on Facebook across all genres. The popularity of Salon Time, Mehmaan Nawazi and daily updates on episodes of most watched TV shows, has increased Talley Masala's viewership on Facebook. Talking about the future of the channels, Mrs. Neha Barjatya, Managing Director, Rajshri Entertainment, asserts, "With a fast growing viewership on YouTube and strong follower base on Facebook, both the channels have proved to be 2 of our best performers. Our aim is to offer entertainment news that is honest and entertaining through both the channels and we shall continue with this strategy to gain the top spot across all social media platforms in the coming months." About Rajshri Entertainment: Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 72-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.

For more information, visit www.rajshri.com . PWR PWR.

