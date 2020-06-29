Left Menu
Shares of home textiles major Welspun India on Monday rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31.

Welspun India shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of home textiles major Welspun India on Monday rose by nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31. The stock gained 4.85 per cent to close at Rs 37.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.98 per cent to Rs 37.90.

On the NSE, it rose by 4.84 per cent to settle at Rs 37.90. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 78.43 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,664.46 crore as against Rs 1,600.94 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. For the financial year 2019-20, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 524.35 crore as compared with Rs 226.17 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total income for FY20 stood at Rs 6,836.18 crore as compared with Rs 6,608.44 crore in FY19, it added..

