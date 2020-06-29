Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output

Though Libya has been divided since 2015 between the rival administrations, international agreements stipulate that only the NOC is allowed to produce and export oil and the blockade has cost Libya billions of dollars in revenue. There have been negotiations in recent weeks between NOC, the GNA and regional countries, overseen by the United Nations and United States, an NOC spokesman said in a statement.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:18 IST
Libya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is hopeful that oil production will resume after international talks to end a blockade by forces based in the east of the North African country, a spokesman said on Monday.

The internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli has recently regained control of most of the northwest after beating back a 14-month assault on the capital by the Libyan National Army (LNA) based in the east. Though Libya has been divided since 2015 between the rival administrations, international agreements stipulate that only the NOC is allowed to produce and export oil and the blockade has cost Libya billions of dollars in revenue.

There have been negotiations in recent weeks between NOC, the GNA, and regional countries, overseen by the United Nations and the United States, a NOC spokesman said in a statement. "We are hopeful that those regional countries will lift the blockade and allow us to resume our work," the spokesman said.

Turkey supports the GNA while the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Egypt back the LNA. The blockade was imposed as increasing Turkish support for the GNA called into question the LNA's ability to sustain its attack on Tripoli.

The GNA says the LNA is behind the blockade, which was announced in January by local groups including tribes. The LNA says the tribes imposed the blockade to seek a greater share of the revenue. Control over oil output and revenue is a major prize for both sides, as well as for the foreign backers who have played an even bigger role in the war in recent months.

The division of revenue, paid into the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya and used to fund state institutions around the country and across the front lines, remains a source of contention. "We need to resume work immediately to save our infrastructure and the Libyan economy," the NOC statement said.

"NOC is determined that the agreement will guarantee transparency and that oil revenues will achieve social justice for all Libyans," it said

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.It is rocket science EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton saysThe European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve ...

Father hugs dead child, his grief caught on tape

In a heart-wrenching incident caught on tape, parents were seen grieving over the death of their one-year-old child at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Kannauj. An emotional father was seen clinging to the body of his son Anuj who ...

Punjab CM for reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor with adherence to the physical distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His statement came two days after Pakistan conveyed its readi...

Tata Steel slips into red; posts Rs 1,615.35 cr loss in Q4

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020