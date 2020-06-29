Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:07 IST
Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries. Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.

“We're in uncharted territory with pricing a new medicine, a novel medicine, in a pandemic,” Gilead's chief executive, Dan O'Day, told The Associated Press. “We believe that we had to really deviate from the normal circumstances” and price the drug to ensure wide access rather than based solely on value to patients, he said.

The 250,000 treatment courses that the company had donated to the US and other countries will run out in about a week, and the prices will apply to the drug after that. In the US, federal health officials have allocated the limited supply to states, but that will end in September.

“We should have sufficient supply ... but we have to make sure it's in the right place at the right time," O'Day said In 127 poor or middle-income countries, Gilead is allowing generic makers to supply the drug; two countries are doing that for around $600 per treatment course. Remdesivir's price has been highly anticipated since it became the first medicine to show benefit in the pandemic, which has killed more than half a million people globally in six months.

The drug interferes with the coronavirus's ability to copy its genetic material. In a US government-led study, remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those given just usual care. It had not improved survival according to preliminary results after two weeks of followup; results after four weeks are expected soon. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit group that analyzes drug prices, said remdesivir would be cost-effective in a range of $4,580 to $5,080 if it saved lives. But recent news that a cheap steroid called dexamethasone improves survival means remdesivir should be priced between $2,520 and $2,800.

The drug is has emergency use authorization in the U.S. and Gilead has applied for full approval.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Austria trade barbs over Kurdish-Turkish clashes in Vienna

Austria and Turkey accused each other on Monday of responding inappropriately to clashes between Kurdish and Turkish protesters in Vienna last week, further straining already tense relations.The violence began on Wednesday, when a brawl bro...

India's COVID-19 count reaches 5.48 lakhs, recovery rate stands at 58.67 pc

India on Monday reported 19,459 new coronavirus cases taking the countrys total count to 5,48,318, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are a total of 2,10,120 active cases and all are under medical supervision.While ...

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to address top U.N. rights forum on Tuesday

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam will address the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, the U.N. programme showed, amid growing concerns about draft national security legislation.The video message, at the start of a ...

Elephant population rises to 2,026 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was informed by forest officials that an elephants census was carried out between June 6 and June 8 and the number of elephants has risen to 2,026 from 1,839 in 2017, according to Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020