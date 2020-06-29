Rajasthan procures record 21.61 lakh tonnes of wheat in just 73 days: Meena

Rajasthan has procured a record 21.61 lakh tonnes of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) so far this fiscal despite the coronavirus pandemic, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said. Despite the lockdown, the state government has broken records of previous years by purchasing 21.61 lakh tonnes of wheat so far this time in just 73 days, he said.

So far, wheat worth Rs 4,160 crore has been procured benefiting about 2.12 lakh farmers in the state, Meena added. He said that earlier, a total of 21.55 lakh tonnes of wheat was procured at the minimum support price in 2014-15 in the state.