Shane Jones welcomes new appointments to Infrastructure Commission board

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has welcomed the appointment of Maurice Davis and his deep infrastructure and construction experience to the board of the Infrastructure Commission.

Mr Davis (Ngāti Maniapoto), is the seventh and final appointment to the board led by former Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard, and the only Māori member.

He is currently the National Secretary for the Amalgamated Workers Union which covers construction, infrastructure, building products and public transport.

Mr Davis has experience in health and safety, collective employment and industry-wide agreements in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

He has supervised the human resources component of major infrastructure projects including Central Rail Link, Auckland Airport northern and southern corridors, Ports of Auckland and the Waikato bypass.

"Maurice has a wealth of experience to bring to the board of the Infrastructure Commission, and I am particularly delighted that the board now has a Māori representative," Shane Jones said.

"The role of the Infrastructure Commission is going to be even more important as we rebuild our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maurice has worked his way up from being a construction worker so he has a deep and practical knowledge of the infrastructure and construction sectors.

"His experience in human resources and as a union leader bring a unique skill set to the board and his knowledge of Tikanga Māori will be a strong asset as we move forward in setting out our infrastructure goals and job creation programmes."

Mr Davis, who has been appointed for a one-year term, joins Dr Bollard on the board as well as deputy chair Sue Tindal, David Cochrane, Raveen Jaduram, Stephen Selwood and Sarah Sinclair.

The Infrastructure Commission was established in 2019 as a Crown entity to co-ordinate, develop and promote infrastructure and the services that result to improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders.

