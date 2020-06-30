Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shane Jones welcomes new appointments to Infrastructure Commission board

Mr Davis (Ngāti Maniapoto), is the seventh and final appointment to the board led by former Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard, and the only Māori member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-06-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 07:57 IST
Shane Jones welcomes new appointments to Infrastructure Commission board
Mr Davis has experience in health and safety, collective employment and industry-wide agreements in the infrastructure and construction sectors. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has welcomed the appointment of Maurice Davis and his deep infrastructure and construction experience to the board of the Infrastructure Commission.

Mr Davis (Ngāti Maniapoto), is the seventh and final appointment to the board led by former Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard, and the only Māori member.

He is currently the National Secretary for the Amalgamated Workers Union which covers construction, infrastructure, building products and public transport.

Mr Davis has experience in health and safety, collective employment and industry-wide agreements in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

He has supervised the human resources component of major infrastructure projects including Central Rail Link, Auckland Airport northern and southern corridors, Ports of Auckland and the Waikato bypass.

"Maurice has a wealth of experience to bring to the board of the Infrastructure Commission, and I am particularly delighted that the board now has a Māori representative," Shane Jones said.

"The role of the Infrastructure Commission is going to be even more important as we rebuild our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maurice has worked his way up from being a construction worker so he has a deep and practical knowledge of the infrastructure and construction sectors.

"His experience in human resources and as a union leader bring a unique skill set to the board and his knowledge of Tikanga Māori will be a strong asset as we move forward in setting out our infrastructure goals and job creation programmes."

Mr Davis, who has been appointed for a one-year term, joins Dr Bollard on the board as well as deputy chair Sue Tindal, David Cochrane, Raveen Jaduram, Stephen Selwood and Sarah Sinclair.

The Infrastructure Commission was established in 2019 as a Crown entity to co-ordinate, develop and promote infrastructure and the services that result to improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Heaviest penalty in new HK security law is life imprisonment -Global Times editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in Chinas new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law. Hu Xijin s...

Arthur Melo set to join Juventus from Barcelona

Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement.The pla...

'Golden State Killer' suspect pleads guilty to 13 murders, admits dozens of rapes

An elderly ex-policeman confessed on Monday to being the violent serial prowler known as the Golden State Killer, pleading guilty to 13 murders and admitting to dozens of rapes and break-ins that terrorized California during the 1970s and 8...

Facing criticism, White House to brief Democrats on reports Russia paid Taliban to kill U.S. troops

The White House sought to play down reports it knew Russia had paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops, promising to brief Democrats on Tuesday after being accused of only sharing information with President Donald Trumps fellow Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020