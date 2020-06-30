Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vitiligo awareness month - The most advanced Vitiligo camouflage by Microskin

June 25th is celebrated as "The World Vitiligo Day" across the World.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:30 IST
Vitiligo awareness month - The most advanced Vitiligo camouflage by Microskin
Vitiligo awareness month - The most advanced Vitiligo camouflage by Microskin. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): June 25th is celebrated as "The World Vitiligo Day" across the World. Vitiligo causes loss of pigmentation in the skin and hair. Vitiligo is seen in an estimated 1 per cent to 4 per cent of the global population.

Vitiligo or Leucoderma, as it is called in India, is a relatively under-researched subject across the globe. There are different types of Vitiligo depending on the prevalence and location of the patches on the body. Vitiligo is generally painless.

People with Vitiligo are more susceptible to severe sun damage because of the loss of the Melanin Pigment that functions in protecting the body against harsh sunlight. Vitiligo and culture

Vitiligo is wrongly associated with Leprosy in India and is very often called "White Leprosy" or "Ven Kushtam" or variants of that across India. In our skin colour-obsessed culture, people with Vitiligo get further ostracized overtly or covertly in many everyday situations. There have been many instances where the potential groom or bride is excluded even because a parent or a relative might have Vitiligo. Vitiligo is also wrongly considered to be genetic when very little proof exists of genetic transmission.

Vitiligo treatment options There are many treatment methods available including the use of narrow-band ultraviolet light and various types of skin grafting procedures where skin from a coloured part of the body is transferred as whole or as suspensions to uncoloured parts of the body. These treatments are of varying efficacy and various factors including patient age, patch location, etc can affect success. The treatments can go on for many years without results in many cases.

Vitiligo and societal impact The most serious impact of Vitiligo is social stigma and ostracisation. Vitiligo is certainly not contagious either, but it may cause devastating disfigurement, especially if it occurs in the face, neck or other visible parts of the body.

Camouflage as an option Various studies have proven that camouflage for patients with Vitiligo not only covers the white patches but also improves their quality of life. Camouflage in Vitiligo refers to the practice of applying makeup or colour to the patches of skin that have lost colour to blend in with natural skin, so the Vitiligo is less visible to onlookers.

Mehendi or Henna has been used in India since centuries in hiding or covering Vitiligo too as it provides colour in uncoloured skin. While Mehendi is a crude method where one can't get exact colour matches, there are state-of-the-art camouflage products like Microskin, a US FDA approved Australian technology where the exact skin colour shade is matched and the product also stays on the body for days at a time with no side effects. Microskin has high friction and water resistance properties too.

Microskin India Microskin has been brought to India by Harsha Soundararajan, an NRI from Australia who himself has Vitiligo and had been looking for a suitable solution for over 20 years and found the right solution with Microskin products in Australia. Since he was very satisfied with the product line, he wanted all Indians to benefit from this technology.

Microskin pricing Microskin is affordable too with four-pack testers retailing at Rs 400 and 30ml bottles retailing at Rs 1,893. Microskin has 36 readymade shades to choose from, so Microskin is able to cater to all skin shades.

Microskin application Microskin is a very high tech skin colour system that can be sprayed on with an airbrush or applied by sponge for smaller areas.

Microskin contact details Microskin has been available in India for two years now and is now available in Bengaluru Sangeetha Ravindran +91 98807 09379; www.microskinindia.com and email at info@microskinindia.com

The World Vitiligo Day events are part of continuing attempts at educating and normalizing Vitiligo and its acceptance by various flag bearers in the World Vitiligo Community. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...

Munjal Showa likely to see some financial impact of lockdown, to settle all liabilities in-house

Auto components maker Munjal Showa on Tuesday said the temporary suspension of manufacturing and continuing reduced levels of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have some financial impact in the future, but the firm wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020