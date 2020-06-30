Left Menu
Receptix - Changing the way how people find jobs

Receptix, a leading job search engine operating in a global capacity, is setting a benchmark for delivering verified jobs and quality candidates to meet the talent demand across various sectors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:32 IST
Receptix - Changing the way how people find jobs
Amitt Sharma, CEO at India Office of Receptix.com. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Receptix, a leading job search engine operating in a global capacity, is setting a benchmark for delivering verified jobs and quality candidates to meet the talent demand across various sectors. The platform aims to empower the global employment function through a single channel, opening an immense horizon of jobs for the candidates and an international talent pool for the enterprises.

First introduced in 2017, the platform uses advanced algorithms to churn mutually favourable matches between the employers and the job seekers. As a talent pool, Receptix has millions of people from all over the world looking for jobs relevant to their skills and knowledge. Information on the job prospects is amassed from various countries like India, USA, UK, Canada, and Germany.

With advanced job and country centric filters, the portal allows enterprises and employees to be truly global. It specifically bolsters the concept of remote hiring and allows employers to set up a team even before commencing operations in some cases. "We are relentlessly working on bridging the gap between job seekers and employees by better understanding the talent demand in different industries. Our advanced algorithms and exclusive strategies yield optimum results in the job market. Furthermore, our wide reach makes sure that no opportunity is missed and employers get the best talent that is available," said Amitt Sharma, CEO & Founder, Receptix.

"Being able to access global talent keeps us ahead of the curve and more comprehensive in our searches. Our efforts are directed towards collaborating Indian talent with the global job market," he added. Another challenge that Receptix solves is the process of finding proficient top-level talent. Currently, the bulk of online hiring practices in India are conducted to recruit mid-level and entry-level based jobs while top-level management is still limited.

The platform facilitates top-level recruitment with detailed resumes and portfolios and helps employers find the talent best suited for the position. The valuable list of employers includes WNS, Infosys, Cognizant, Genpact, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Harman, Orion, FIS, Virtusa, Trident Group and more.

In these troubled times, remote hiring is the only viable recruitment option available to satisfy the talent demand. In such a scenario, Receptix comes as a silver bullet to various hiring needs of an enterprise locally and globally. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

