Left Menu
Development News Edition

XCMG Foundation Machinery Completes Challenging Public Transportation Work, Aiding Regional Economical and Industrial Development

SHANTOU, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven XCMG (SHE: 000425) XR550D rotary drilling rigs have successfully completed their service on the Niutianyang Bridge project as the last drilling pile of the north main pier was poured on May 23.

PTI | China | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:28 IST
XCMG Foundation Machinery Completes Challenging Public Transportation Work, Aiding Regional Economical and Industrial Development

SHANTOU, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven XCMG (SHE: 000425) XR550D rotary drilling rigs have successfully completed their service on the Niutianyang Bridge project as the last drilling pile of the north main pier was poured on May 23. The mega public transportation project in Shantou, Guangdong Province was previously named a "millennium project" due to the high degree of construction complexity. The No.14 to 23 pile foundations of Niutianyang Bridge's main pier are super-long bored piles with variational diameters of 2.45 to 3 meters, the designed pile length is 89.7 meters with the hole's depth reaching 100 meters. The pile foundation drilling was carried out by the XR550 rotary drilling rig, which completed the task in only 11 days and provided the guarantee for timely completion of boring the piles. XCMG's tunnelling equipment have stood out in the competitive market with trustworthy, efficient and high-precision performance. In May, several XCMG drilling jumbos concluded the service for Funiu Mountain Tunnel construction, which is part of the 143-kilometer-long Yaoshan-Luanchuan-Xixia Express project – the longest, most expensive and most difficult highway construction in Henan Province's highway development history.

The unique geological features of Funiu Mountain require the tunnelling equipment to work continuously at high-efficiency in an opening of 9-kilometers over the last three years. XCMG's team of expert engineers and technicians delivered excellent result by keeping the through error below 3cm, way above the industry standard of 20cm. Kong Qinghua, general manager of XCMG Foundation Construction Machinery Business Division, noted that after a decade of innovation and development, XCMG's machines have achieved multiple core technology breakthroughs and launched several developed products that ranging from underground mining, highway tunnelling to hydraulic construction engineering.

"The advantages of XCMG tunnelling equipment includes the optional cutting heads that can meet the needs of different geological requirements, the loading mechanism adopts high-strength wear-resistant plates that extend service life, while the compact design of the whole machine makes them suitable for low-level tunnelling," explained Kong Qinghua. XCMG Foundation has optimized multiple cantilever mining products including XTR4/180, XTR4/230, XTR6/260, XTR7/260 and XTR7/360 to develop all-new rock tunnelling machines that integrate cutting, transporting, loading and dust pollution spray control functions, they're now widely applied in tunnelling projects across various situations.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198222/XCMG.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Diepsloot police station closed after members test COVID-19 positive

The Gauteng SAPS has announced the temporary closure of the Diepsloot police station after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement, the provincial head office said during this period, the stations Community Service Ce...

Kiren Rijiju launches doping agency's app, calls it important step towards practicing clean sport

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched NADA Indias mobile app which aims to create a bridge between athletes and the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. The app provides easily-accessible information o...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best quarter in nearly 11 years; currencies muted

Developing world stocks edged higher on Tuesday and were set for their best quarter since 2009, as improving economic readings raised hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The MSCIs index of emerging marke...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020