XCMG Foundation Machinery Completes Challenging Public Transportation Work, Aiding Regional Economical and Industrial Development

SHANTOU, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven XCMG (SHE: 000425) XR550D rotary drilling rigs have successfully completed their service on the Niutianyang Bridge project as the last drilling pile of the north main pier was poured on May 23. The mega public transportation project in Shantou, Guangdong Province was previously named a "millennium project" due to the high degree of construction complexity. The No.14 to 23 pile foundations of Niutianyang Bridge's main pier are super-long bored piles with variational diameters of 2.45 to 3 meters, the designed pile length is 89.7 meters with the hole's depth reaching 100 meters. The pile foundation drilling was carried out by the XR550 rotary drilling rig, which completed the task in only 11 days and provided the guarantee for timely completion of boring the piles. XCMG's tunnelling equipment have stood out in the competitive market with trustworthy, efficient and high-precision performance. In May, several XCMG drilling jumbos concluded the service for Funiu Mountain Tunnel construction, which is part of the 143-kilometer-long Yaoshan-Luanchuan-Xixia Express project – the longest, most expensive and most difficult highway construction in Henan Province's highway development history.

The unique geological features of Funiu Mountain require the tunnelling equipment to work continuously at high-efficiency in an opening of 9-kilometers over the last three years. XCMG's team of expert engineers and technicians delivered excellent result by keeping the through error below 3cm, way above the industry standard of 20cm. Kong Qinghua, general manager of XCMG Foundation Construction Machinery Business Division, noted that after a decade of innovation and development, XCMG's machines have achieved multiple core technology breakthroughs and launched several developed products that ranging from underground mining, highway tunnelling to hydraulic construction engineering.

"The advantages of XCMG tunnelling equipment includes the optional cutting heads that can meet the needs of different geological requirements, the loading mechanism adopts high-strength wear-resistant plates that extend service life, while the compact design of the whole machine makes them suitable for low-level tunnelling," explained Kong Qinghua. XCMG Foundation has optimized multiple cantilever mining products including XTR4/180, XTR4/230, XTR6/260, XTR7/260 and XTR7/360 to develop all-new rock tunnelling machines that integrate cutting, transporting, loading and dust pollution spray control functions, they're now widely applied in tunnelling projects across various situations.

