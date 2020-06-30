GE T&D appoints Pitamber Shivnani as MD, CEO

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:33 IST
GE T&D India on Tuesday said Pitamber Shivnani will take charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company from July 1, 2020. Shivnani joined the company on January 15, 2020, as Chief Executive Officer, after a 32-year tenure at ABB, it said in a press release. The company also appointed Sanjay Sagar as Independent Director to the board of the company for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2020, up to June 30, 2025. Sagar is an internationally renowned executive and an energy sector expert. With a career spanning over 35 years, his last stint was as the Managing Director of Jindal Power. Prior to that, he was the Joint Managing Director and CEO of the power producer JSW Energy, from 2012 to 2017.

Vishal Wanchoo, Chairman, GE T&D India said he is confident that Shivnani’s experience as a veteran industry leader will further strengthen GE T&D India Limited’s board, adding that Sagar’s diverse knowledge and versatile professional expertise in the energy sector will add value to the company. "I look forward to lead GE T&D India Limited in its next chapter of growth,” said Shivnani. GE T&D India is the listed entity of GE’s Grid Solutions business in India.

