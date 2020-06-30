Left Menu
Development News Edition

In the Unlocking Phase, Robotics Solutions from STPL are Reviving the Diamond Industry

Even in present Covid-19 situation where social distancing becomes a mandatory need through STPL’s robots we are well managing the same." STPL has developed the world's first robot for the diamond industry that makes some of the most complex aspects of diamond processing perfectly automated and error-free, helping the industry accelerate production in terms of quality and quantity.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST
In the Unlocking Phase, Robotics Solutions from STPL are Reviving the Diamond Industry

Surat, Gujarat, IndiaBusiness Wire India The spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the world in many ways, but thankfully, we are witnessing several positive ways of recovery. After a long period of stagnation of normal public and industrial activities around the world, efforts are now being made to revive the crippled economy. It has become very clear that digital technology, automation and robotics will dominate every type of industry and business in the coming times. Especially in the diamond industry, which has so far been quite labor intensive, Covid-19 has played havoc. Maintaining social distancing is crucial but diamond processing units are finding it difficult to maintain their outputs with less number of workers. The availability of skilled artisans has also become uncertain for a while. On the other hand, given the revival of the economy, increasing productivity and staying competitive in terms of quality is also crucial.

All of these things were important in the diamond industry even before the spread of the Coronavirus, and in the changing world, digital technology and automation have become inevitable. Even after the unlocking efforts by the government, diamond processing units are finding it difficult to restart, especially due to lack of artisans. But showing a ray of hope for the entire industry, two diamond processors from Gujarat have been successful in restarting their units. It is noteworthy that these two diamond processors have been able to carry out their production routine despite the low attendance of artisans, in full compliance with the rules of social distance. Both of them are using STPL's robotic solutions at every stage from rough diamond planning to cutting and 4P processing etc.

"The lockdown has caused problems in the diamond industry as well as in all other industries, but I think if we understand the new technology, automation and robotics properly and adopt it, we will be able to get out of this problem very quickly. We use STPL's automation solutions ROBOMATIC 2.0 so we can take our production to the next level even if we don't have enough craftsmen at the moment. Again, safety is top notch priority in an ongoing pandemic situation, and STPL’s ROBOMATIC 2.0 robots are helping us keeping social distancing as one only needs 1 operator to operate 5 machines," said Shri Sailesh Italiya of Twara Diamond, a diamond manufacturer associated with the Surat diamond industry. Shri Hasmukh Kakadia, of Kakdiam, another Surat-based diamond processor, said, "Whether it is business communication or diamond processing, new digital technologies have become crucial. We are using STPL's Robotic Planner and ROBOMATIC 2.0 4P robots for diamond planning and cutting so we are confident that we will be able to keep pace with the demands of the new world in a timely manner even in these difficult times. We have over 100 STPL 4P robots in our units. Even in present Covid-19 situation where social distancing becomes a mandatory need through STPL’s robots we are well managing the same." STPL has developed the world's first robot for the diamond industry that makes some of the most complex aspects of diamond processing perfectly automated and error-free, helping the industry accelerate production in terms of quality and quantity. Normally one operator is required for every 4P machine, but in STPL's ROBOMATIC 2.0 4P machine, the five 4P machines can be operated by only one operator. Thus, the rules of social distance can be fully complied with. Intelligent robots complete the integration of CAD-CAM solutions between Diamond Planner and Diamond Cutting Equipment. As a result, the polish weight and profit margins increase. Profits were declining due to human error in the diamond sewing process in the older generation, non-robotic machines. The wonderful combination of STPL's multi-sawing setup, one can achieve more production with fewer operators. The robot planner also requires fewer operators and gives more production in less space.

Commenting on this, Mr Rahul Gaywala, CEO, STPL, a state-of-the-art diamond processing solutions provider based in Surat, said, “Only robotics and automation can keep the diamond industry afloat in the future. The diamond processors who understand the importance of digital solutions in the diamond industry will be able to outperform others in the new, more competitive world. Robotics and automation allow for faster, more quantitative and better-quality production in less time, less space and with fewer craftsmen." STPL has established its distinctive and extremely strong identity in the diamond processing industry with its wide range of technologies and value-oriented approach. Today, STPL solutions are used in over 2,000 diamond processing units in more than 28 countries and 5 continents around the world. Established in 1993, STPL develops state-of-the-art technological solutions for the diamond industry. Today, STPL is the only company in the global diamond industry to develop total technology solutions for the entire process of diamond manufacturing, such as diamond analysis and planning, diamond cutting, blocking and safe diamond trading. STPL's advanced technological solutions ensure more production at a lower cost. STPL Company has creative and innovative talent dedicated to the goal of enhancing excellence in the diamond industry.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: STPL: Around 100+ ROBOMATIC 2.0 robots in action in the field without any kind of human intervention PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Diepsloot police station closed after members test COVID-19 positive

The Gauteng SAPS has announced the temporary closure of the Diepsloot police station after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement, the provincial head office said during this period, the stations Community Service Ce...

Kiren Rijiju launches doping agency's app, calls it important step towards practicing clean sport

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched NADA Indias mobile app which aims to create a bridge between athletes and the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. The app provides easily-accessible information o...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best quarter in nearly 11 years; currencies muted

Developing world stocks edged higher on Tuesday and were set for their best quarter since 2009, as improving economic readings raised hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The MSCIs index of emerging marke...

Researchers develop an automated method for making communications more polite

In a tense time when a pandemic rage, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now, researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020