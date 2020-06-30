Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to cut logistics cost; old Defence planes can be converted into cargo carriers: Gadkari

Interacting with members from Domestic Air Cargo Agents Association of India, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said India has huge potential in fishery and the fish economy can reach Rs 6 lakh crore from the present Rs 1 lakh crore. "Transportation of agriculture, fish and other products is a major problem the country is facing...We need to enhance the cargo carrying capacity to bring down logistics cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:10 IST
Need to cut logistics cost; old Defence planes can be converted into cargo carriers: Gadkari

India needs to enhance its cargo carrying capacity to reduce logistics cost and there is a need to look into the possibility of converting old aircraft of Defence and airlines into cargo carriers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. Interacting with members from Domestic Air Cargo Agents Association of India, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said India has huge potential in fishery and the fish economy can reach Rs 6 lakh crore from the present Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Transportation of agriculture, fish and other products is a major problem the country is facing...We need to enhance the cargo carrying capacity to bring down logistics cost. There is need to explore the possibility of converting old Defence and Airlines aircraft into cargo carriers," Gadkari said addressing the Association through video conference. The Minister said the logistics costs in India is as high as 13 per cent as compared to 8 per cent in developed nations.

"Defence and airline old planes can be converted into cargo carriers for taking products to foreign countries and pilots could be employed on contract basis," the Minister said and added that the Association should also look into the possibility of roping in Jet Airways' fleet. Gadkari also urged the Association to look into developing infrastructure around airports and if cooling plants etc could be installed on the side of the airports.

He also said NHAI is working on 17 such highway stretches which could double up as airstrips and could be explored for it later. He said India has huge potential to export goods that include agriculture products, fruits, vegetables and fisheries.

"The fish economy, which is at present of Rs 1 lakh crore has the potential to reach Rs 6 lakh crore," the Minister said. He said likewise oranges and prawns could be exported from Nagpur while onions and grapes could be sent to London, Dubai etc from Nasik. Besides, litchi from Bihar can be exported. But economic viability will be there, only if the logistics cost is less.

He urged the Association to look into investment in the sector from public private partnership. Besides, he asked them to look into utilising passenger flights for transporting goods, if returning empty.

Only one or two per cent of India's cargo volume is carried through air, the Association said..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

SEO is more essential today to the brands than ever before

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 30 ANIBusinessWire India If you are a typical marketer doing simple math - ROI on Organic traffic Vs ROI on Paid traffic from your digital marketing spend. Before you battle the organic Vs inorganic traffic l...

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...

Zomato rechristens membership programme Gold to Zomato Pro

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform&#160;Zomato on Tuesday said it has&#160;rechristened its membership programme Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro to include more discounts and privileges. All Zomato Gold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020