Capgemini Joins Hands With the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

Capgemini’s Social Response Unit (SRU) will provide fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds to hospitals across Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Capgemini, as part of its global Social Response Unit activities, today announced its further commitment to the fight against COVID-19 by extending its support to the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts, to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and provide critical care to those affected. Capgemini signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to provide 65 fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the following hospitals: (KEM) King Edward Memorial Hospital Mumbai (25 ICU Beds), (LTMGH) Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (20 ICU Beds), and B. Y. L. Nair Charitable Hospital (20 ICU Beds) in Mumbai. These ICU beds will be fully equipped with ventilators, (ECG) Electrocardiography monitors, and other critical ICU patient monitoring devices used to treat critical COVID-19 patients. Statement from Chief Minister of Maharashtra: The fight with Corona will continue for some more time. Along with the government, the people, the industry and other influential sections of the society should also participate and strengthen the hand of the government. Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, that “big companies like Capgemini have definitely contributed to this fight by providing beds and other medical equipment for the intensive care units of the hospitals.” The Chief Minister thanked Capgemini for this initiative and commended the company in its efforts of furthering social impact and setting an example by being committed to maintaining social health.

“As part of Capgemini’s Social Response Unit, we are committed to support the Government of Maharashtra’s response to the pandemic and provide relief to affected people of the state. In these challenging times our priority as an organization has been to help the local communities, authorities and more importantly now, to expand our support to the medical frontline staff,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee. Capgemini is committed to the communities in which it lives. As part of its wider response to the pandemic, it has also provided essential medical supplies, safety equipment and materials in the Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas to government hospitals, district collectors and police authorities in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include PPE kits, thermometers, face shields, hand sanitizers and other medical and hygiene equipment. Capgemini has been engaging with communities and NGO partners across India to ease the impact of COVID-19. The organization has provided essential services to nearly 800,000 individuals of underprivileged community across 15 locations in India.

About Capgemini Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion. Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Capgemini in India now comprises over 125,000 team members working across 12 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en. PWR PWR.