Kerala startup launches video conferencing platform 'Fokuz'

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 (PTI): Kerala-based tech start-up Skyislimit Technologies has launched 'Fokuz',a video conferencing platform, to cash in on virtual interactions that were increasing due to the COVID-19 situation. The unprecedented times have pushed businesses across the world to shift to remote working, and given the rise in demand for a safe and hassle-free platform, Fokuz was developed in four months, the company said ina press release.

It promises unparalleled user experience like simple click schedule meetings, high quality video and audio, secure experience, go live option to any social media handles, effortless screen shares and built-in recording feature, among others. Fokuz would be available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers thus enabling new seamless experience for all meeting attendees.

Unlike any other such platforms, Fokuz features the option of unlimited participants. It would be available free of cost for the coming two months and can be accessed from round the globe.

"Working remotely has posed a huge challenge in the way we work and video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily life," founder & CEO (sales, Fokuz), Skyislimit Technologies Pvt Ltd Manodh Mohan said. Increased use of such platforms has given rise to issues like security threat, lag, constant disconnection, interruptions, poor audio or video quality, limited features and many others, according to Mohan.