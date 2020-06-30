Left Menu
Development News Edition

First "work from home experience" at GTAC tea auction on Wednesday

Guwahati is currently under complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 following the recent surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the city. The quantity on offer at GTAC sale number 27 scheduled for Wednesday is 4.55 million kgs and it is expected that there will be approximately 180 bidders, he said on Tuesday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:45 IST
First "work from home experience" at GTAC tea auction on Wednesday

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) will conduct its sale in a "work from home experience" from July 1 for the first time in the history of tea auctions in the country and all stakeholders will participate from their respective homes, GTAC secretary Priyanuz Dutta said. Guwahati is currently under complete lockdown for 14 days since June 28 following the recent surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

The quantity on offer at GTAC sale number 27 scheduled for Wednesday is 4.55 million kgs and it is expected that there will be approximately 180 bidders, he said on Tuesday. "Sale no. 27 of GTAC, scheduled to start on July one, is going to be the first of its kind as the entire sale will be a work from home experience for each and every stakeholder involved, be it a buyer or a broker", Dutta said in a release.

GTAC, the release said, "leads the way yet again to set up the perfect example on how to move ahead even if faced with difficulties." The prices achieved at GTAC between sales 13 to 26 this year have been attractive with an average price of Rs 225 as against an average of Rs 148 for the same period in the previous year, he said. In sale 26 last week, GTAC achieved an average price of Rs 265 as against an average of Rs 157 for the corresponding sale last year.

The quantity on offer at GTAC sale number 27 scheduled for Wednesday is 4.55 million kgs and it is expected that there will be approximately 180 bidders. "We look forward to an active participation and the continued support from our registered buyers to make this sale historic in more ways than one", Dutta added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020