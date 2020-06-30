Left Menu
Development News Edition

New MSME registration process to be known as Udyam Registration from 1 July

An enterprise for this purpose will be known as Udyam and its Registration Process will be known as 'Udyam Registration'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:01 IST
New MSME registration process to be known as Udyam Registration from 1 July
Ministry has expressed confidence that this process will be extremely simple,  seamless entrepreneur-friendly. Image Credit: ANI

As already declared by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), vide the Notification Dated 26th June 2020, the new process of Classification and Registration of enterprises is starting from 1st July 2020. An enterprise for this purpose will be known as Udyam and its Registration Process will be known as 'Udyam Registration'.

Further highlights of this process are:

MSME registration process is fully online, paperless and based on self-declaration. No documents or proof are required to be uploaded for registering an MSME;

Adhaar Number will be required for registration;

A Registration number will be given after registration;

After completion of the process of registration, and Udyam Registration Certificate will be issued; This certificate will have a dynamic QR Code from which the web page on our Portal and details about the enterprise can be accessed;

There will be no need for renewal of Registration;

PAN & GST linked details on investment and turnover of enterprises will be taken automatically from the respective Government databases;

MSME Ministry's online system will be fully integrated with Income Tax and GSTIN systems;

Those who have EM-II or UAM registration or any other registration issued by any authority under the Ministry of MSME will also have to re-register themselves;

No enterprise is supposed to file more than one Udyam Registration. However, any number of activities including manufacturing or service or both may be specified or added in one Registration;

Government 's Facilitation mechanism in the name of single window systems at Champions Control Rooms and at DICs will help people in this process;

Registration Process is totally free. No Costs or Fees are to be paid in this regard.

Ministry has expressed confidence that this process will be extremely simple, seamless entrepreneur-friendly. It will set an example in Ease of Doing Business, not only in India but internationally. It will reduce transaction time and costs. Entrepreneurs and Enterprises can focus on their real work and become globally competitive.

At the same time, looking to some private websites projecting as Government website, Ministry has clarified that except this portal of Government of India (www.udyamregistration.gov.in) and Government's Single Window Facilitation Systems, no other private online or offline system, service, agency or person is authorized or entitled to do MSME Registration or undertake any activity related with that process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020