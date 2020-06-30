Shoolini University Gets QS Certification

SOLAN, India, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has added another feather to its cap by getting prestigious international certification for excellence in Academic digitalisation. The certification by one of the world's top two independent ranking agencies, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), follows the shortlisting by the other top agency, the Times Higher Education (THE) among the top award nominations in the category of 'Outstanding Student Support' for the Asia Awards 2020. These awards, which are yet to be announced, are considered to be 'Oscars of Higher Education'.

The QS certification announced on Sunday makes Shoolini University the first to be given this certification to any private university in Himachal Pradesh. Shoolini University was among only 35 of the one lakh institutions, including over 900 universities, across the country to be awarded certification for Excellence in Academic Digitisation.

The University had successfully launched virtual classes within three days of the lockdown in March. This was made possible by an in-house secure technology developed by Aaddoo Software Ltd. The work for developing the technology, e-univ, was launched by former president APJ Abdul Kalam when he visited the university campus for its first convocation in 2003. Since then the University has made rapid advancements in the area of online teaching and linked technologies. Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla, while congratulating faculty and developers for achieving the distinction, said the University has already developed more than 500 courses in terms of videos and lecture material as well as a cutting edge online teaching platform that combines online lectures, Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics, testing and student interactions.

He said the University benchmarks its online teaching with the best in the world and is setting new standards in the domain of online learning. "With Siqandar.AI, an artificial intelligence powered job training platform, its students are able to prepare for job interviews," he added. With this, Shoolini University has become Himachal Pradesh's first University to be awarded the QS certification for E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization (E-LEAD) Certified Institutions.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198307/QS_Certification_Shoolini_Univ.jpg PWR PWR