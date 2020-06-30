Left Menu
General Mills Awarded Asia’s Best Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work

Even in times of crisis such as the ongoing pandemic, General Mills has ensured smooth transitioning to working from home for all its employees and continuing to innovate to meet emerging consumer needs. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director – AMEA of General Mills said, "The recognition is a great testimony to our culture of collaboration, reflected in several winning initiatives undertaken by the company in recent times.

General Mills Awarded Asia’s Best Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work

• This recognition is a testimony to the company’s inclusive culture and values amid the pandemic Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India General Mills India – part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc. -- has been recognized among Asia’s Best Workplaces 2020 across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region by the prestigious international consulting firm Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. With a 150-year-old legacy, General Mills India is one of only three CPG / FMCG companies in the top 25 list.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. The assessment process includes key factors that define as well as compare the culture of an organization with that of its competitors. The award recognizes General Mills’ culture of collaboration and commitment across AMEA - a culture that consistently scores highly on the GPTW focused areas of Respect, Camaraderie, Credibility, Pride and Fairness. Even in times of crisis such as the ongoing pandemic, General Mills has ensured smooth transitioning to working from home for all its employees and continuing to innovate to meet emerging consumer needs.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director – AMEA of General Mills said, “The recognition is a great testimony to our culture of collaboration, reflected in several winning initiatives undertaken by the company in recent times. General Mills’ purpose is “Making Food the World Loves” and the commitment demonstrated by our co-workers to delight our consumers while building an inclusive equal opportunity workplace is something that we are all collectively proud of.” “At General Mills India, we blend our heritage and experience of over 150 years, with the agility and vitality of a start-up. It is a blend of best global best practices with local insights and strategies, developed by a diverse and incredibly committed team. Such balance is particularly important now, as employees and organizations wrestle with disruptive macro-economic challenges as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said. Mr. Puneet Sharma, HR Director, India said,” The secret ingredient to this milestone has been our employee-first approach, collaborative and innovative effort of leadership, employee-friendly HR practices and most importantly striving to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace ensuring gender equality and gender diversity. At General Mills, our culture thrives on mutual trust and a learning mindset that encourages employees to learn new skills. Our flexible work environment ensures employees have more freedom to balance their professional aspirations and their personal lives.” Previously, many of the markets in AMEA were individually recognized as a Great Place to Work. Last year, General Mills India has also been recognized as one of the best companies in the FMCG – Food & Beverage sector, and also among the Top 25 companies in Manufacturing. Additional Note to the Editor: Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work “The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture. We honor General Mills for earning places on our ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope General Mills will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All.” About General Mills General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion. Established in 1996, General Mills India aims at serving its consumers with delightful, innovative products who are seeking newer food experiences. The company is known for its global best practices in technology and food expertise with strong local market manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities. PWR PWR

