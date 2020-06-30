Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson unveils jobs and infrastructure-centric new deal

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:51 IST
Boris Johnson unveils jobs and infrastructure-centric new deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled what he branded a “build, build, build” New Deal for Britain, which puts jobs and infrastructure at the centre of the government’s economic growth strategy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The UK's New Deal, akin to the rebuilding strategy deployed by former US President Franklin D Roosevelt in the wake of the Great Depression of 1929, brings forward GBP 5 billion of capital investment projects, supporting jobs and the economic recovery, including hospitals, bridges, schools and digital infrastructure upgrades.

In a speech delivered at Dudley Technical College in the West Midlands region of England, the UK PM began by admitting that "it may seem a bit premature" to talk about life after COVID-19 because global case numbers are still growing, but stressed that it is "absolutely vital" to set out the plan so people can plan for the future. “It sounds positively Rooseveltian. It sounds like a New Deal. All I can say is that if so, then that is how it is meant to sound and to be, because that is what the times demand,” said Johnson.

“A government that is powerful and determined and that puts its arms around people at a time of crisis… this is a government that is wholly committed not just to defeating coronavirus but to using this crisis finally to tackle this country’s great unresolved challenges of the last three decades,” he said. The plan, pitched as the most radical set of reforms for the country since the Second World War, will involve building homes, fixing the National Health Service (NHS), tackling the skills crisis, and mending the “indefensible gap” in opportunity and productivity and connectivity between the regions of the UK.

“To unite and level up. To that end we will build, build, build. Build back better, build back greener, build back faster and to do that at the pace that this moment requires,” said Johnson. “If we deliver this plan together, then we will together build our way back to health. We will not just bounce back, we will bounce forward – stronger and better and more united than ever before,” he added.

He admitted there is a "real, real crisis" faced in terms of jobs and employment as a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown but said his ministers will work as hard as they possibly can to ensure people will have opportunities as the UK gradually emerges from the crisis. "Build now, believe me, that is the way forward," he said, adding that an “infrastructure revolution” will be unleashed through his bold programme of national renewal, with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out further plans for the economy next week.

Asked how his “New Deal” was different from his manifesto pledges from the December 2019 General Election which won him a landslide victory, he said that speed is critical, claiming planning delays are very costly, particularly for young people trying to get on the housing ladder. "That is why we are setting up Project Speed," he told reporters.

"I fully accept that there will be economic aftershocks but there are also big opportunities," he said, in reference to the pandemic. In the coming autumn months, Downing Street said the government will publish a National Infrastructure Strategy which will set a clear direction on core economic infrastructure, including energy networks, road and rail, flood defences and waste.

To protect the UK’s natural infrastructure, Johnson plans to reforest Britain by planting over 75,000 acres of trees every year by 2025. He also pledged GBP 40 million to boost local conservation projects and create 3,000 jobs, including new Conservation Rangers, and safeguard a further 2,000 – training young people and others in the community to protect their local environments..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Virus fears keep S&P 500, Dow subdued after strong quarterly rebound

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the SP 500s best quarter since 1998. The benchmark...

ONGC reports first ever quarterly loss on impairment loss

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on slumping prices and hoped the government will free gas prices to end the era of unremunerative rates. Indias top oil ...

WB labour department summons IJMA over wages

The West Bengal labour department has summoned lobby body Indian Jute Mills Association on July 2 over non-payment of wages to workers during the nine-week lockdown period. A letter of the department dated June 29 asked IJMA to attend the m...

K'taka govt issues guideline for implementation of unlock 2

Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the implementation of the unlock 2 in the state and as per the order, all activities will be permitted in areas outside Containment Zones, except the schools, colleges, educational and coachin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020