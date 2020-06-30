Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMGKAY: Paswan asks states to lift grains for swift distribution in next 5 months

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday urged state governments to complete at the earliest distribution of free PDS grains and pulses for June month under the PMGKAY, and swiftly begin the process for next five months till November.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:38 IST
PMGKAY: Paswan asks states to lift grains for swift distribution in next 5 months

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday urged state governments to complete at the earliest distribution of free PDS grains and pulses for June month under the PMGKAY, and swiftly begin the process for next five months till November. Paswan's appeal to states came immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by five months till November.

The PMKGAY, announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help those affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, was earlier valid for a three-month period from April to June. "I thank the Prime Minister for extending PMGKAY for five months till November. This will benefit 80 crore beneficiaries in this crisis and also during the agriculture and festival seasons in the coming months," Paswan said in a statement.

He appealed to state governments, which have not completed distribution of June month quota of free grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), to finish it early and swiftly. The minister also requested state governments to start lifting the required foodgrains from state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution under the PMGKAY for the coming months.

As per the official data, the quota of free grains for June has not yet been distributed in West Bengal, while it is lagging in some other states. For instance, about 37 per cent distribution has been done in Bihar, 66 per cent in Delhi and 72 per cent in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

Under PMGKAY, the government is providing 5 kg rice or wheat per beneficiary and 1 kg of pulses per family free of cost. This is over and above the subsidised grains being given as per the National Food Security Act..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

HM Amit Shah meets senior ministers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with several senior ministers, including Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials said.Others who attended the hour-long meeting include Union ...

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to begin on Jul 22

The International Chess Federation FIDE on Tuesday announced that the 2020 Online Olympiad will be held from July 22 to August 30. The Online Olympiad is a national team event in which all federations affiliated to FIDE have the right to pa...

Pak Army appoints first female lieutenant general

Pakistan Army has appointed a woman officer as lieutenant general for the first time, the militarys media wing said on Tuesday. Major General Nigar Johar, who got the coveted post of a three-star general, has also been appointed as the firs...

India's AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' bags two intl awards

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk - which provides timely updates to help citizens clear their queries on COVID-19 - has bagged two awards at the recently held CogX 2020 in London. The awards were won by the technical partner of MyGov, Jio H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020