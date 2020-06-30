Tomar calls for increasing pvt investment, modern tech use in farm sector

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stressed on the need for increasing private investment and use of modern technology in the farm sector to boost the income of farmers. Addressing the convocation of New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), he said there was also a need to attract educated people into the agriculture sector by making farming activities not only viable but also lucrative.

He said the government has announced various reforms to boost the agriculture sector such as promotion of contract farming, amendments in the Essential Commodities Act and permission to trade outside wholesale markets. "Agriculture is a very important sector in our country. Around 60 per cent of our workforce is dependent on the agriculture sector," Tomar said.

However, he rued that there was not much private sector investment in the farm sector and that availability of modern technologies was also low. There is a need to ensure that there is more private investment and increased use of modern technology in the farm sector, he noted.

Tomar complimented farmers for ensuring food security in the country and making India self-sufficient in foodgrains production. The minister also talked about the need to attract young and educated people in the field of agriculture and food processing sector that have huge potential in both domestic and global markets.

Speaking at the event, Piramal group Chairman Ajay Piramal complimented the management of NDIM for placement of students in good organisations. He shared many success mantras with students such as deep driving desire, courage to take a less travelled path, converting challenges into opportunities, good value system and associations with good people.

Piramal asked students to give priority to health, family and career/business..