Govt releases operational guidelines of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

"PMMSY with diverse interventions along the fisheries value chain would revolutionise the fisheries and aquaculture sector and steer it to the next level," an official statement quoted Singh having said after the release of the guidelines. While appreciating the efforts of the Department of Fisheries in fast tacking and rolling out the operational guidelines of the PMMSY in a short span of time, the minister expressed hope that guidelines would help the states and union territories in speedy implementation of the scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:37 IST
Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday released the operational guidelines of the Rs 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY), with an aim to help states in speedy implementation of the scheme. "PMMSY with diverse interventions along the fisheries value chain would revolutionise the fisheries and aquaculture sector and steer it to the next level," an official statement quoted Singh having said after the release of the guidelines.

While appreciating the efforts of the Department of Fisheries in fast tacking and rolling out the operational guidelines of the PMMSY in a short span of time, the minister expressed hope that guidelines would help the states and union territories in speedy implementation of the scheme. In May, the Centre had launched a new flagship PMSSY scheme for sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector at an investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

The PMMSY with an array of 100 diverse activities is by far the largest ever investment in the fisheries sector. A multi-pronged strategy along with collaborative and concerted efforts between the government and the stakeholders is required for achieving the ambitious targets under PMSSY of an additional 70 lakh tonnes fish production, Rs 1,00,000 crores fisheries exports, generation of 55 lakh employment over next five years among others, the government said.

The minister also unveiled a newsletter “MATSYA SAMPADA” saying it is likely to serve as an effective tool and platform in disseminating the intent and initiatives of the PMSSY for crystalising public opinion in the collective effort towards reaching the envisaged goals. It would also enable to showcase the best practices, including the latest developments and success stories, in fisheries and aquaculture undertaken by the fish farmers and entrepreneurs, he added.

Minister of State for Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Fisheries Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officers were present at the event..

