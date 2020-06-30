Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' bags two intl awards

"AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' bagged two awards...at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Emerging Technology held annually in London," the statement said. MyGov is the world's largest citizen engagement platform, which facilitates two-way communication between the government and citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:51 IST
India's AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' bags two intl awards

AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' - which provides timely updates to help citizens clear their queries on COVID-19 - has bagged two awards at the recently held CogX 2020 in London. The awards were won by the technical partner of MyGov, Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, a statement said.

The awards were given under the 'Best Innovation for Covid-19 – Society' and 'People's Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner' categories, it added. "AI-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' bagged two awards...at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Emerging Technology held annually in London," the statement said.

MyGov is the world's largest citizen engagement platform, which facilitates two-way communication between the government and citizens. In the fight against COVID-19, MyGov, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited and WhatsApp team had collaborated to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' in a record time of five days. CogX is one of the world's largest events on AI, held annually in London with over 15,000 participants in attendance from the world of business, government, industry, and research. After a rigorous evaluation, the Indian chatbot was chosen among hundreds of entries that made a difference to society during the pandemic, the statement said. Following a live digital pitch in front of a worldwide audience and judges, team Jio Haptik was given the award for providing AI-enabled technological solution for 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' that has helped safeguard lives amid a pandemic, it added.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the chatbot has received more than 76 million messages and processed over 41 million conversations. With the active involvement of Government, Jio Haptik and WhatsApp, this chatbot has continued to help over 28 million Indians stay informed while providing a platform to get the latest information on COVID-19, curb rumours and misinformation. "Right communication strategy and leveraging technology is an important strategy to deal with the pandemic. Digital India has made a solid foundation. It has been the endeavour of Digital India and its initiative, MyGov to act as a bridge between citizens and government, and ensure citizen participation and information dissemination on platforms that most citizens use," Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov, said.

He added that towards this objective, 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' has really helped improve outreach and engagement. "The government's support was a key driver in building the 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' in record time and being recognised at a global technology summit further bolsters our belief that technology is meant to benefit society in the long run. “We would also like to acknowledge our healthcare professionals as the real winners of this honour who are battling this pandemic 24/7," Haptik CEO and co-founder Aakrit Vaish said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew to remain in force in Himachal till further orders: CM

Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said cur...

Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang

Britain urged China on Tuesday to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony. We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to recon...

PIA halts operation to Europe after EU's ban on its flights for 6 months

Pakistans scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EUs aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA said ...

TikTok goes offline; removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Short video sharing app TikTok went offline in the country on Tuesday following the government order banning it and 58 other apps citing threat to Indias sovereignty and security. The app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020