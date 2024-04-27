"A reiteration of India's progress": Bharat Biotech co-founder on VP Dhankhar's visit to pharma major

Expressing her delight at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Bharat Biotech on Friday, the managing director and co-founder of the pharma major, Suchitra Ella said it marked as a "reiteration of the work and journey that we have taken forward over the last 27-28 years" since the firm was founded in Hyderabad. Speakig to ANI on Friday, Ella said, "It has been a very special day at Bharat Biotech because the tradition of having dignitaries such as the Vice President, the second lady and also the Telangana governor is the reiteration of the work and journey that we have taken forward over the last 27-28 years since Bharat Biotech was found in here Hyderabad."

The Vice President's visit assumes significance as the company has gained global recognition for its vaccine production and innovation, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ella said. "The Vice President's visit has once again reiterated that the nation is headed towards reaching its tallest goals in terms of achieving economic progress. Just not in science and technology but also in all walks of life and all the spheres of areas of influence that we all come under, whether it's economy or farmer," Ella said.

"I am truly excited not only for this juncture that we are witnessing, but it's a completely different India and not the one that I grew up in. It's a great feeling rather proud to see what is happening in our nation," she added. Earlier, on Friday, Vice President Dhankhar visited Bharat Biotech's facilities at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, which is focused on innovation, research and development, and large-scale manufacturing of vaccines.

Lauding the biotech company's 'dedication and resilience' during challenging times, Dhankhar urged greater collaboration between industry, and academia in research. The Vice-President's visit reaffirmed the vital contribution and role of Bharat Biotech in the nation's ongoing immunisation programs and the fact it was ready to combat the pandemic, the company stated in a press release.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife and Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan. "The visit commenced with a welcome from Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, and Suchitra Ella, co-founder and managing director of Bharat Biotech, who expressed gratitude for the Vice-President's interest in the company's mission," the official release added.

The VP was taken on a virtual tour and given a glimpse into the inner workings of the production facility. From the state-of-the-art equipment to precise quality control measures, the virtual tour provided a fascinating insight into the meticulous process involved in researching and developing each vaccine dose rolled out from the facility, such as the Rotavirus Vaccine, Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine and Hepatitis Vaccine, the release added. (ANI)

