TCS to announce Q1 results on Jul 9

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said its board will meet on July 9 to approve the financial results for June quarter. "...a meeting of the Board of Directors of TCS Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the board will also consider declaration of interim dividend to equity shareholders. "The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, July 17, 2020 which is the record date fixed for the purpose," the filing said.