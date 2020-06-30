Airbus says to shed 15,000 jobs
Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry. The move is subject to talks with unions which immediately renewed pledges to oppose compulsory redundancies.Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:02 IST
Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed around 15,000 jobs including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus pandemic rocked the air travel industry. Europe's biggest aerospace group said it would cut some 5,000 posts in France, 5,100 in Germany, 900 in Spain, 1,700 in the UK and 1,300 elsewhere for a core total of 14,000.
Additionally, the company has already agreed to cut 900 jobs at its Premium AEROTEC unit in Germany. The move is subject to talks with unions which immediately renewed pledges to oppose compulsory redundancies. Airbus has refused to rule them out as it seeks voluntary departures.
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson defends Churchill, criticises 'distortion of our history' - Telegraph
UK lawmakers urge Sunak to add 1 mln workers to income schemes
Rugby-Japan winger Fukuoka skipping Olympics to begin medical studies
Visitors to UK shops remained more than 80% lower in May
UK's Johnson calls anti-racism commission; critics want more