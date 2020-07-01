Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on U.S. consumer data but COVID-19 spike dampens sentiment

A global stocks index rose on Tuesday as investors continued to look for signs of an economic recovery while Treasury debt prices were little changed amid a fog of rising COVID-19 cases. The possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been at a trickle since the start of the year, weighed on crude prices.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:46 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on U.S. consumer data but COVID-19 spike dampens sentiment

A global stocks index rose on Tuesday as investors continued to look for signs of an economic recovery while Treasury debt prices were little changed amid a fog of rising COVID-19 cases.

The possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been at a trickle since the start of the year, weighed on crude prices. World shares are down around 8% so far this year, including the impact of a slump of 34% between Feb. 12 and March 23, but the world equity index is up 18% this quarter - on track for its biggest three-month gain since the second quarter of 2009.

U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in June, following upbeat housing data on Monday. Some traders said quarter-end flows were also supportive of stock prices. Following a steep drop in February and March, Wall Street was setting up to close the quarter with the largest gains since 1998.

"We are finishing up one of the best quarters in history, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a little bit of window dressing taking place on the last day," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.86 points, or 0.13%, to 25,628.66, the S&P 500 gained 29.88 points, or 0.98%, to 3,083.12, and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.35 points, or 1.43%, to 10,015.50.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.13% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.76%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.25%. Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.74% higher, while Japan's Nikkei futures lost 0.22%.

Rising COVID-19 cases continue to show signs of a second deadly wave of the pandemic, but markets still expect a global economic recovery as lockdown measures ease. Brent crude slipped as traders took profits from the previous session and Libya's state oil company flagged progress in talks to resume exports, potentially boosting supply.

U.S. crude recently fell 1.06% to $39.28 per barrel and Brent was at $41.14, down 1.37% on the day. The dollar index was in and out of negative territory as upbeat U.S. and Chinese data left traders torn between optimism about global growth and fears that a surge in new COVID-19 cases could jeopardize the rebound.

The dollar index fell 0.053%, with the euro down 0.04% to $1.1235. The Japanese yen weakened 0.31% versus the greenback at 107.89 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2387, up 0.74% on the day.

Beijing unveiled the national security law it is imposing on Hong Kong, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago. "This doesn't improve Hong Kong's status as a financial center, to say the least, coming back from the protests and the virus over the last year," said Ilan Solot, FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in London. "If anything this is a downward slope for Hong Kong's importance as a global financial hub."

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Assam flood situation remains bleak; death toll rises to 25

The flood situation continued to be grim in Assam, where three more people died due to the deluge, pushing the death toll to 25, officials said. Two persons died in Barpeta district, while one death was reported from Dibrugarh district, the...

Ex-CEO of opioid treatment maker Indivior pleads guilty in U.S.

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.Thaxter...

Soccer-Roma reach agreement to extend Mkhitaryan loan from Arsenal

AS Roma have reached a preliminary agreement to extend midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryans loan deal from Arsenal until the end of next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mkhitaryan, 31, joined the Italians at the start of the season afte...

Adidas human resources head steps down after race row

The head of human resources at Adidas has stepped down after a group of employees called for an investigation over her handling of racism at the company, which she had described last year as noise only discussed in America.The German sports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020