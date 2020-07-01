Left Menu
New infrastructure investment to help kick-start post-COVID rebuild

The Ministers also announced a range of projects that are receiving funding to highlight the broad range of infrastructure being invested in across our communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 08:11 IST
Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said the pipeline of projects would create immediate economic activity in the metropolitan centres as well as the regions. Image Credit: ANI

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones today outlined how the $3 billion infrastructure fund in the COVID Response and Recovery Fund will be allocated across regions, following extensive engagement with local councils and businesses.

The Ministers also announced a range of projects that are receiving funding to highlight the broad range of infrastructure being invested in across our communities.

The investment package includes about $210 million for climate resilience and flood protection projects, $155 million for transformative energy projects, about $180 million for large-scale construction projects and $50 million for enhanced regional digital connectivity.

"This is about creating jobs as we recover and rebuild from the recession caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Because we went hard and early with our health response, we've been able to open up the economy quicker than other countries and get a head start on our recovery," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

"The overall package is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion. Building infrastructure is a key component of our economic recovery plan. It creates jobs and provides a much-needed economic stimulus."

Earlier this year, Ministers established the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the COVID-19 rebuild.

The IRG received a total of 1924 submissions across approximately 40 sectors of the economy. Those submissions were scrutinised under criteria set by the Government and a shortlist of 802 projects presented to Ministers.

Cabinet has now made initial decisions about key sectors it would like to support and general regional distribution of funds, with more than 150 projects worth $2.6 billion being approved in principle. Officials are now undertaking final due diligence to ensure projects are viable and offer the benefits stated by applicants.

"We have focused on key sectors that are central to the Government's economic plan – housing and urban development, climate resilience, energy and community development," Grant Robertson said.

"This package will provide Kiwis with confidence that the Government is backing them in this challenging economic environment by creating new jobs and opportunities in communities around the country."

The COVID Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) set out in Budget 2020 earmarked $3 billion for infrastructure projects. Cabinet's initial decisions on this allocation include:

Housing and urban development: $464m

Environmental: $460m

Community and social development: $670m

Transport (cycleways, walkways, ports and roads): $708m

The projects are in addition to the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme and existing Provincial Growth Fund investments.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said the pipeline of projects would create immediate economic activity in the metropolitan centres as well as the regions.

"Both are critical to our economic and social recovery from the COVID-19 crisis," Shane Jones said.

"Not only has this massive undertaking provided us with the largest stocktake of infrastructure projects we've ever had but it's enabled us to partner with central and local government, the private sector and community groups to deliver projects for all Kiwis.

"The specific projects we're announcing today are examples of the sort of projects we're supporting – from nationwide investments in flood protection and better digital connectivity to civic facilities that we know form the bedrock of our communities.

"I am extremely proud of the depth and breadth of this unprecedented piece of work," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

