ASB recruiting for over 150 roles to provide specialist guidance to customers

01-07-2020
As well as employing more Kiwis, ASB is making changes to its branch network. Image Credit: Wikipedia

ASB is recruiting for more than 150 roles to provide specialist guidance and advice to its customers.

ASB's executive general manager Retail Banking Craig Sims explains the positions are for people who will work across its phone, online and branch network responding to customers needing a range of specialist assistance; from COVID-19 related help to buying a home or planning for retirement.

"Kiwis' expectations of their bank are changing. In the past five years for example, at ASB we've seen a 42% decline in-branch transactions, and now 85% of our personal customers prefer the convenience of our online and mobile services. Add to that, since lockdown in March around 13,500 customers have used our digital channels for the first time to do their banking and they're continuing to do so," says Sims.

As well as employing more Kiwis, ASB is making changes to its branch network.

By Monday 3 August, 25 branches nationwide will permanently move to operate three days a week from 9am-4.30 pm. Nine branches located in main cities will not reopen.

Sims says, "Making changes to our branches is never easy. The branches not reopening have experienced a very low number of customers using the branch. Some, for example, serves only 900 customers a year so that's only two to three a day. There is also a branch nearby for customers to use. Our decision is motivated by a desire to provide a better overall personal experience for customers and our people.

"Our team is an important part of this change and no jobs will be lost as a result of these changes. Team members will have the opportunity to move to another branch or other roles within ASB, supported by training to provide more specialised guidance and advice," says Sims.

Sims acknowledges the branch closures may be disappointing for some branch users, and he stresses the bank isn't diminishing ASB's support for its customers.

"We will still have 109 branches across the country. Also starting today:

We will be proactively calling customers we know who use an impacted branch and letting them know how we will be supporting them through this transition.

The 0800-priority phone line (0800 272 119) established during COVID-19 for our customers 65 years and over, as well as those customers who need extra help will remain in place.

The priority hour between 9 am-10 am will continue in every branch on the weekdays they are open.

Also, in partnership with Age Concern New Zealand, we will deliver 'Better Banking workshops' not only for older customers but for those looking into using mobile and online services for the first time."

