Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Harvey Weinstein and his former studio's board have reached a nearly USD 19 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers, New York state's attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit said Tuesday.

PTI | Newportnews | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:17 IST
Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Harvey Weinstein and his former studio's board have reached a nearly USD 19 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers, New York state's attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit said Tuesday. The agreement was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Chicago attorney Elizabeth A. Fegan.

The deal, if approved by judges in federal courts, would permit accusers to claim from $7,500 to $750,000 from the $18.8 million settlement. The former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

The 68-year-old former film producer was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state's maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence. “This settlement is the culmination of several years of hard work by survivors who not only initiated the #MeToo movement around Weinstein, but also used their platforms to seek justice for all of those who were afraid to come forward for fear of retaliation in Hollywood,” Fegan said.

Included in the news release was a statement by plaintiff Caitlin Dulany, who said Weinstein isolated and assaulted her after they met in 1996 at the Cannes Film Festival. “When I came forward and shared my story about the assault, I knew there wouldn't be a straight path to justice,” Dulany said.

“Harvey avoided accountability for decades, leveraging his power to hide behind a web of deceit, and I was determined to join the class action to ensure meaningful change for all survivors," she said. “I am proud that this settlement will help so many women who are long overdue for justice and relief.” James said in a release that the deal would resolve claims in a New York state lawsuit and in a class-action lawsuit that was pending in federal court. “After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, these survivors are finally receiving some justice,” James said.

She called it “a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer." Gerald Maatman, lead counsel for the Weinstein Companies, declined comment. Messages seeking comment were left for Weinstein and individuals on his former studio's board.

Attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent some of Weinstein's accusers in lawsuits, said in a statement that the proposed settlement was “a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors." They called it “deeply unfair,” saying it does not require Weinstein to accept responsibility and doesn't require him to pay any money toward it. They also said the director defendants will receive millions of dollars to reimburse their defense costs. The lawyers said the deal would also harm women who do not join the settlement because they would be unable to pursue large amounts of money from insurance companies which would receive protection from the deal.

“We are completely astounded that the Attorney General is taking a victory lap for this unfair and inequitable proposal, and on behalf of our clients, we will be vigorously objecting in court,” the lawyers said..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 treatment: Dr Reddy's partners with Fujifilm, GRA for favipiravir

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday announced partnership with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corporation and Dubai-based Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan Tablets favipiravir, a potential treatment of COVID-19....

Complete lockdown in Tripura on July 5: CM

The Tripura government has announced a 24-hour complete lockdown on Sunday to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said the lockdown, inspired by the Janata curfe...

China shares rally to four-month high on rate cuts, recovery hopes

Chinas benchmark index closed at its highest level in nearly four months on Wednesday, as the central banks move on rate cuts and the countrys improved June factory data continued to fuel hopes for a quicker economic recovery. At the close...

Scientists identify best material for making homemade masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Scientists have experimented with non-medical grade masks, and found that well-fitted ones made from stitching two layers of quilting cotton fabric are the most effective in stopping the spread of cough and sneeze droplets, whereas bandana-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020