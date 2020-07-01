Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling steadies as survey shows nascent manufacturing recovery

Concerns that Britain will fail to secure a trade agreement with the European Union at end-2020 continue to weigh on the currency, although with the pound down 6.5% versus the dollar so far this year, some analysts say it is due a rebound. "We believe UK markets are in pole position to play catch-up," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management, citing "overdone" political and monetary risks in the UK and a belief that UK assets are undervalued.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:13 IST
Sterling steadies as survey shows nascent manufacturing recovery

Sterling hovered around $1.24 on Wednesday after manufacturing survey data pointed to a small increase in output after the historic collapse caused by the coronavirus. The Purchasing Managers Index survey for June came in at 50.1, in line with the forecast from economists polled by Reuters and up from 40.7 in May. It was unrevised from a preliminary reading. The move above the 50 line signifies growth for the first time since February.

By 0835 GMT, the pound was unchanged at $1.2405, while against the euro it was flat on the day at 90.61 pence . The quiet trading came after a big rise in sterling on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new spending plan on Tuesday to revive the economy, but analysts said the move higher was not down to his announcement as the planned spending was limited and largely expected. Concerns that Britain will fail to secure a trade agreement with the European Union at end-2020 continue to weigh on the currency, although with the pound down 6.5% versus the dollar so far this year, some analysts say it is due a rebound.

"We believe UK markets are in pole position to play catch-up," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management, citing "overdone" political and monetary risks in the UK and a belief that UK assets are undervalued. "In particular, we see sterling as the most notable beneficiary of the vulnerability of the US dollar, which we expect to fall as safe-haven flows reverse and as political uncertainty mounts ahead of the November US presidential election," he said.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus

On Friday, Feb. 21, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, was in a cheerful mood. It was near the end of the school half-term holiday. He wrote on an official blog that there had been no new positive cases of the new coro...

WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong police fire water cannon, tear gas at protest over new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to break up the first protest since China introduced sweeping security legislation and they made their first arrests under it, warning of punishment for calling for secession or ...

'China should de-escalate tensions with India as rivalry with US intensifies'

As its rivalry with the US intensifies and the international environment becomes more hostile, China should improve its relations with its Asian neighbours and India should be its priority, said US-based professor Zhiqun Zhu. In an opinion ...

Indian banks to face asset quality, earning pressure for at least 2 years: Report

Indian banks may continue to face heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains and shrinking personal incomes damage banks balance sheets, according to a report b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020