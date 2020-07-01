Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resolve risky exporters' issue immediately, release refunds: FIEO

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that during the current crisis, exporters are already facing problems and the matter of risky exporters is further adding to their woes. An exporter is tagged as risky if the customs department suspects that duty drawback claims and IGST refunds are on the basis of bogus invoices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:24 IST
Resolve risky exporters' issue immediately, release refunds: FIEO

Exporters' body FIEO on Wednesday demanded fast resolution of issues related to 'risky exporters' and immediate release of their refunds to help them tide over the problems arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that during the current crisis, exporters are already facing problems and the matter of risky exporters is further adding to their woes.

An exporter is tagged as risky if the customs department suspects that duty drawback claims and IGST refunds are on the basis of bogus invoices. The consignments of risky exporters undergo manual checking before their claims are refunded. The FIEO said that the government can take strict action against erring exporters but should ensure that no innocent is taken to task.

FIEO President S K Saraf said delay in duty drawback and IGST related refund create issues for exporters and the government should look into the matter for its early resolution. Sharing similar views, FIEO Regional Chairman (Western Region) Khalid M Khan said that the government should clearly inform about the reasons for declaring an exporter as "risky" because this tag has several consequences for him/her.

"The issues related with risky exporters should be resolved as early as possible during the current Covid-19 pandemic time. They should not stop incentives/refunds under duty drawback and IGST as we are already facing credit related problems. The standard operating procedure which a risky exporter has to be follow is very complex and there is a need to simplify that," Khan told PTI. He also demanded for reduction in the documentation as it is time-consuming and tedious.

Khan said that the federation is undertaking a survey to see the number of risky exporters in the country and the total amount of incentives stuck due to this. "Exporters have a vested right of tax refunds unless they are proven guilty and also have the right to know on what grounds they are declared risky exporters. The CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) should show cause the exporters before calling them risky exporters," he added.

The exporters marked as 'risky' have their IGST/ITC refunds blocked as well as their duty drawback amount is blocked until they are declared non-risky, he said adding such exporters are accountable to complete cargo check at ports and airports which are creating even more hassles for businesses as the customs department does not have enough resources to carry forward such checks. Khan also said that submitting all the required documents that is demanded by authorities is not easy in such crisis times due to the skeleton staff available at the office.

"We need a way out of this. How can somebody be declared risky without even telling him/her the reason?. Only because the RMCC (Risk Management Centre for Customs) picks the company name irrespective of whether you are a defaulter or not, one has to go through the trauma and enquiry," he said..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020