Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murugappa Group eyes CG Power, ready to invest Rs 750 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions, erstwhile known as Crompton Greaves, has an excellent order book as well as human and technical capital. It got derailed in August last year after a board-instituted investigation found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and money from loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:46 IST
Murugappa Group eyes CG Power, ready to invest Rs 750 cr

Chennai-based Murugappa Group has evinced interest in taking over scam-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd by investing around Rs 750 crore equity in the company, sources said. Three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the Rs 36,900-crore Murugappa Group, which also has an engineering arm, has made a non-binding offer to invest around Rs 750 crore that would give it 60-75 per cent stake in CG Power.

The investment, they said, was however linked to lenders to CG Power agreeing to debt restructuring. The transaction is likely to conclude in July, they said.

While Murugappa Group spokesperson did not revert to emails sent for comments, CG Power Chairman Ashish Kumar Guha in reply to an email seeking comments said the company had previously disclosed to stock exchanges about the discussions it had been having for past several months towards capital infusion. "The company is also engaged with the lenders towards a debt resolution plan. However, we, as a matter of policy don't respond to speculations," he added.

Sources said Murugappa Group will be issued fresh equity shares and the money that it brings in would be used to meet operating and working capital expenditure. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, erstwhile known as Crompton Greaves, has an excellent order book as well as human and technical capital.

It got derailed in August last year after a board-instituted investigation found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and money from loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors". After the scam came to light, the company sacked founder Gautam Thapar as chairman, and a new board thereafter undertook cleaning up of the accounts and to fix governance issues.

Processes have been overhauled and money siphoned off from the company is being sought to be recovered. The company is also talking to lenders led by SBI for the restructuring of Rs 2,200 crore of debt.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) as well as SEBI are probing former management of CG Power for lapses and fraud. Sources said the business performance of CG Power has been affected due to a severe crunch in working capital and bringing in an investor like Murugappa Group would help tide over that.

Capital restructuring of the business and the company is critical as the working capital gap is wide and while the businesses are intrinsically strong, this starvation has led to lower revenue, they said adding the company has a robust order book of Rs 3,000 crore. The Murugappa Group has an engineering division which may hold synergies with CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd that designs, manufactures, and markets products related to power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Chennai-based Murugappa Group is the holding company for a group of businesses. The Group holds diversified interests in abrasives, engineering, farm inputs, sugar, confectionery, plantations, bio-products, chemicals, nutraceuticals, insurance, and financial services..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020