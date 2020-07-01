Icra appoints Ramnath Krishnan of RBL Bank as president of ratings

Rating agency Icra on Wednesday roped in Ramnath Krishnan from RBL Bank as its president of ratings. Krishnan will be responsible for driving strategy for the agency, which is majority-owned by international agency Moody's.

He will also be heading the ratings business, and help strengthen the analytical capabilities and thought leadership apart from managing client relationships, the company said in a statement. Krishnan has over 33 years of experience in banking and finance and joins from RBL Bank where he was the chief risk officer since 2018. Prior to this, he spent 23 years with HSBC India, holding senior positions in corporate credit, wholesale, private and investment banking and as chief risk officer at HSBC Malaysia.