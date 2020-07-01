Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emami Realty posts Rs 19 cr loss for Q4; elevates Nitesh Kr Gupta as MD & CEO

Emami Realty's consolidated net loss in March quarter widened to Rs 19.14 crore as compared to the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's net loss stood at Rs 1.52 crore crore in January-March 2018-19, the filing said. Total revenue rose to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 84.40 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:08 IST
Emami Realty posts Rs 19 cr loss for Q4; elevates Nitesh Kr Gupta as MD & CEO

Emami Realty's consolidated net loss in March quarter widened to Rs 19.14 crore as compared to the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. It also announced elevation of Nitesh Kumar Gupta as MD & CEO of the company. The company's net loss stood at Rs 1.52 crore crore in January-March 2018-19, the filing said.

Total revenue rose to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 84.40 crore in the year-ago period. For 2019-20, the realty firm posted a net loss of Rs 114.44 crore. In the preceding financial year, it clocked a net profit of Rs 49 lakh.  Total income rose to Rs 1,082.54 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 196.67 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board in a meeting held on Tuesday also approved the elevation of Nitesh Kumar Gupta to the position of Managing Director and CEO.  Gupta, who became the CEO of the company a few years ago, has an experience of nearly 30 years, mostly in the real estate sector. The board also approved the appointment of Rajendra Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Emami Realty recently announced that it would invest nearly Rs 225 crore to develop a 100-acre integrated township at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The company will develop the township 'Emami Nature' in two phases. The first phase comprising 54 acres has been launched.

The township will have a total built-up area of 48.66 lakh sq ft, of which 27 lakh sq ft will be part of the first phase. Emami Group has so far delivered more than 24 prestigious residential and commercial projects, comprising 36 million sq ft area, primarily in Kolkata.

At present, it is developing projects mainly in Kolkata, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Chennai..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Emcure Pharma launches generic drug for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched generic version of sucroferric oxyhydroxide tablets, indicated for the control of increased serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease CKD on dialysis, at a price...

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed to check rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases. With 903 new patients reported on Tu...

Speed Skating-World champion Van Ruijven critical condition after falling ill in France

Dutch short track speed skater Lara van Ruijven is in critical condition after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and is showing no signs of recovery, the Royal Dutch Skating Federation KNSB said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Olymp...

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020