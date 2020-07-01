Left Menu
Emcure Pharma launches generic drug for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched generic version of sucroferric oxyhydroxide tablets, indicated for the control of increased serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, at a price of Rs 4,200 for 90 tablets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:41 IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched generic version of sucroferric oxyhydroxide tablets, indicated for the control of increased serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, at a price of Rs 4,200 for 90 tablets. The drug will be sold under the brand name 'Dynulta' and will be manufactured at the company's facility at Jammu, Emcure Pharma said in a statement.

When asked about the cost of the generic drug for the patients here, Emcure Pharma said, "The drug will be sold at Rs 4,200 for 90 tablets". The innovator company for sucroferric oxyhydroxide is Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. It markets the product internationally as 'Velphoro'. The product is not available in India, Emcure Pharma said.

"The incidence of CKD is on the rise in India. Dynulta will provide efficacious and cost-effective remedy for Indian patients," Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar said. When asked about the cost of the innovator drug, Emcure Pharma Senior Director Sales and Marketing (Nephrology and Oncology) Manisha Sonavadekar said in a virtual press conference that it costs around USD 1,000 for 90 tablets.

Hyperphosphatemia is a serious and common consequence of advanced CKD. Hyperphosphatemia is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular events and mortality in patients undergoing dialysis, Emcure Pharma said. Sucroferric oxyhydroxide displays a high phosphate binding capacity, resulting in effective serum phosphorus control.

