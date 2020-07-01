Left Menu
Massil Technologies becomes a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner in India and the Middle East

Massil Technologies, an integration service provider, announced today that they're a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner. Through this strategic partnership, WSO2, the world's leading open source integration vendor, and Massil Technologies will deliver API-driven integration solutions to large, complex enterprise business problems.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:35 IST
Massil Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Massil Technologies, an integration service provider, announced today that they're a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner. Through this strategic partnership, WSO2, the world's leading open source integration vendor, and Massil Technologies will deliver API-driven integration solutions to large, complex enterprise business problems. This will simplify customer experiences in India and the Middle East by delivering the true benefits of digital transformation to enterprises in these regions.

Massil Technologies has extensive experience implementing and supporting WSO2 technologies across a range of organizations across India and the Middle East. Massil Technologies supports customers with their API management, integration, identity, and access management (IAM) needs, helping them to architect solutions tailored to their requirements.

By leveraging WSO2 technology, Massil Technologies will be able to build end-to-end integration solutions that can be deployed on-premises, hybrid, and in the cloud. WSO2 technology has been recognized by independent analyst firms. Most recently, WSO2 Identity Server was named a market champion, technology leader, and overall leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts' API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019.

"We offer our customers WSO2 open source enterprise products, helping them to meet their targets at a cost acceptable to them while accelerating their time-to-market. WSO2 is consistent with our strategy and its inclusion in our portfolio opens great opportunities for our customers to realize their digital transformation objectives," said Satish Kumar Perna, Founder and Managing Partner of Massil Technologies about the partnership. "We're pleased that Massil Technologies has become a WSO2 Certified Integration Partner, enabling us to reach a greater number of enterprises in India and the Middle East. Our partner network continues to play a pivotal role in our business growth across regions, particularly the Asia Pacific region. At a time of significant disruptions to the global business environment, WSO2's open-source, API-first technology helps to deliver low-risk integration projects with speed, flexibility, and lower costs," stated Shevan Goonetillake, President - Integration Business at WSO2 on the partnership.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

