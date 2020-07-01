Svatantra's Home Insurance Helping Amphan Affected Rebuild Their Houses

MUMBAI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, is a next-gen technology-driven Microfinance Company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just micro credit but a bouquet of financial services - Cashless Health Insurance, Personal Accident and Home Insurance. The comprehensive list of offerings is designed as per the needs of rural customers. In the wake of the recent calamity due to Cyclone 'Amphan' in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, Svatantra Microfin's Home Insurance (Standard Fire Special Peril Policy) has proved a key to recover from this 'Act of God' devastation. Several coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha are still reeling under the aftermath of the Cyclone. Under the Home Insurance, client house is insured against damage to house due to fire, lightning, storm, Implosion, Explosion Flash Floods, thereby giving the impacted clients a much needed help to rebuild their houses. Svatantra's offerings benefitted a little above 2000 families with claims amounting to INR 2 Crores, the claim money will help clients reconstruct their houses and a chance to reset their lives

About Svatantra Microfin Private Limited (Svatantra)Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in Mumbai was incorporated in 2012 by Ms. Ananya Birla. The company started its operations in Mar-13. In a short span, Svatantra has emerged as the most differentiated process and technology-driven microfinance entity, which offers micro-credit at the lowest rates in the country. Svatantra today with a team of 4000 + employees serves over a million rural women customers across 14 states with a GLP of over INR 2,602 Crs. The organisation provides affordable financial and non-financial solutions suiting the requirement of the rural women, who are entrepreneurs themselves. The company was one of the first microfinance institution to receive the Non-Banking Financial Company - Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) license from the Reserve Bank of India. Svatantra's list of Industry recognition includes: Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020, Skoch order of merit 2017, BFSI CTO Summit best technology initiative in 2017, and Skoch Financial Inclusion and Deepening Award in 2014. The company is also CRISIL rated A+ and ICRA graded M1. Great Place to Work® recognised Svatantra amongst the top 25 best workplaces in BFSI segment for the year 2020

For more information about the company please visit www.svatantramicrofin.com PWRPWR