Left Menu
Development News Edition

Svatantra's Home Insurance Helping Amphan Affected Rebuild Their Houses

MUMBAI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, is a next-gen technology-driven Microfinance Company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just micro credit but a bouquet of financial services - Cashless Health Insurance, Personal Accident and Home Insurance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:09 IST
Svatantra's Home Insurance Helping Amphan Affected Rebuild Their Houses

MUMBAI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, is a next-gen technology-driven Microfinance Company that operates in rural areas of India, offers not just micro credit but a bouquet of financial services - Cashless Health Insurance, Personal Accident and Home Insurance. The comprehensive list of offerings is designed as per the needs of rural customers. In the wake of the recent calamity due to Cyclone 'Amphan' in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, Svatantra Microfin's Home Insurance (Standard Fire Special Peril Policy) has proved a key to recover from this 'Act of God' devastation. Several coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha are still reeling under the aftermath of the Cyclone. Under the Home Insurance, client house is insured against damage to house due to fire, lightning, storm, Implosion, Explosion Flash Floods, thereby giving the impacted clients a much needed help to rebuild their houses. Svatantra's offerings benefitted a little above 2000 families with claims amounting to INR 2 Crores, the claim money will help clients reconstruct their houses and a chance to reset their lives

About Svatantra Microfin Private Limited (Svatantra)Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. headquartered in Mumbai was incorporated in 2012 by Ms. Ananya Birla. The company started its operations in Mar-13. In a short span, Svatantra has emerged as the most differentiated process and technology-driven microfinance entity, which offers micro-credit at the lowest rates in the country. Svatantra today with a team of 4000 + employees serves over a million rural women customers across 14 states with a GLP of over INR 2,602 Crs. The organisation provides affordable financial and non-financial solutions suiting the requirement of the rural women, who are entrepreneurs themselves. The company was one of the first microfinance institution to receive the Non-Banking Financial Company - Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) license from the Reserve Bank of India. Svatantra's list of Industry recognition includes: Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020, Skoch order of merit 2017, BFSI CTO Summit best technology initiative in 2017, and Skoch Financial Inclusion and Deepening Award in 2014. The company is also CRISIL rated A+ and ICRA graded M1. Great Place to Work® recognised Svatantra amongst the top 25 best workplaces in BFSI segment for the year 2020

For more information about the company please visit www.svatantramicrofin.com PWRPWR

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...

SMS-based nil GSTR-1 filing launched, late fee for delayed filing waived

GST Network GSTN on Wednesday said it has launched the facility of filing monthly and quarterly sales statement GSTR-1 through SMS for businesses with nil tax liability. With GSTN already allowing SMS-based filing of sales return GSTR-3B fo...

Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs on National Doctor's Day

On the occasion of National Doctors Day, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have pledged to donate their organs. Both Genelia and Riteish shared their noble decision through a video that they posted on Instagram.In the video,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020