Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarovar Hotels expansion in pilgrim destination with Sarovar Portico, Somnath

Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:23 IST
Sarovar Hotels expansion in pilgrim destination with Sarovar Portico, Somnath
Sarovar Hotels & Resorts. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath. The town derives much of its identity from the mythology and religion that surround it. In addition to Somnath, Sarovar operates hotels in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh, and Rajkot.

Sarovar Portico, Somnath is spread in beautiful landscaped terrain and has aesthetically designed presidential & royal suites, studio rooms, superior rooms, and executive rooms. Culinary highlights at the hotel include 'Flavours' offers multi-cuisine menu served with flair. With its gorgeous interiors, Sarovar Portico Somnath features a contemporary spacious banquet hall with modern technology and a grand lawn for events and functions.

To rejuvenate your mind and soul, R3 Spa offers a variety of refreshing therapies and treatments for guests seeking mind, body, and spiritual wellness. And a gym for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, the hotel has an activity center for children and adults, swimming pool and complimentary Wi-Fi. Places of religious interest like Dehotsarg Tirth, Bhalka Tirth, and Veraval Chowpati are within a radius of eight kilometres from the hotel.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat; Somnath will be our seventh hotel in the state. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to Sarovar Portico, Somnath and offering them our signature Sarovar hospitality," said Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts on the development. As part of the launch promotion, Sarovar Hotels is offering special offers under its Holy expedition packages and Flat 25 per cent discount on room tariffs. Enjoy a truly relaxing holiday when you stay at Sarovar Hotels. For more information please visit https://www.sarovarhotels.com/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...

China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. Chinas stat...

Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived to Croatia on Wednesday morning as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the stat...

Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new North American trade deal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian business groups applauded a new North American trade deals entry into force on Wednesday, but said more work and flexibility was needed to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020