E S Ranganathan takes charge as GAIL Director (Marketing)

E S Ranganathan on Wednesday took over as the new director (marketing) of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd. He succeeds Gajendra Singh, who superannuated on June 30.

Prior to his appointment as director (marketing), Ranganathan was managing director, Indraprastha Gas Ltd - the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in the national capital region, the company said in a statement. He was instrumental in commissioning Dahej-Vijaipur, Vijaipur-Dadri, and Bawana-Nangal pipeline projects.

"A firm believer in leveraging technology for business solutions, Ranganathan played a pioneering role in using technology towards smart working in the field of operations and maintenance and project management," the statement said. An instrumentation & control engineer from NSS College of Engineering, Palghat in Kerala, Ranganathan is an MBA with a specialization in marketing.

He has close to 35 years of rich and diverse experience in the oil and gas sector, particularly in project execution along with operation & maintenance of natural gas pipelines, gas marketing, business development, and business information systems. "As managing director, IGL, Ranganathan spearheaded the expansion of operations in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan and also entered in an international foray into New Yangon Project in Myanmar," it said.

In a separate statement, GAIL said M V Ravi Someswarudu has taken over as chief executive officer of GAIL Gas Ltd. GAIL Gas is the city gas arm of GAIL.

"Prior to this assignment, he was serving as executive director & officer-in-charge of the petrochemical project at GAIL, Pata," it said. He has taken over the charge from A K Jana, who is now the managing director for Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).

Someswarudu is a post-graduate in chemical engineering along with an MBA in marketing. He is also a certified energy auditor..