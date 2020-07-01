Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are deeply committed to investing in and nurturing India's digital economy: Facebook

And, our commitment is to work with other players in the ecosystem to see how we can create material impact," Mohan said while speaking at a CII event. He added that the company intends to be an "ally" to India as the country goes through this "exciting economic and social transformation" with a particular focus on building tech capacity and local infrastructure that can accelerate the country's transformation agenda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:08 IST
We are deeply committed to investing in and nurturing India's digital economy: Facebook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook is deeply committed to investing in and nurturing India's digital economy, with a particular focus on helping small businesses, its India Managing Director Ajit Mohan said on Wednesday. "Facebook as a company is deeply committed to investing in and nurturing India's digital economy, with a particular focus on helping small businesses, helping the agenda of job creation. And, our commitment is to work with other players in the ecosystem to see how we can create material impact," Mohan said while speaking at a CII event.

He added that the company intends to be an "ally" to India as the country goes through this "exciting economic and social transformation" with a particular focus on building tech capacity and local infrastructure that can accelerate the country's transformation agenda. Mohan highlighted that India has seen an acceleration in adoption of digital faster than any country in the world, and new technologies will continue to play a very defining role in shaping the future of the country.

"New technologies can fundamentally change the course of industries and our lives and imagining that next decade...the role of new technologies really means thinking about new ways in which we can build capacity in India... It means improving our global competence in an interconnected world," he said. Mohan said there is a need to continue building an ecosystem -- through participation and investment from industry players and the government -- that drives innovation to create new business models propelling the economy and improve the quality of life for people.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban

Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes.With 1 milli...

FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively to help them compete globally and build a self-reliant India.&#160; In a message to tax of...

Aakash Educational Services sets up entity for digital edtech biz

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Wednesday announced setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd to boost its education technology business. The new unit will comprise Aakash Digital and Meritnation, which will pro...

Renewable energy's share of German power mix at 55.8% in H1

Renewable energys share of Germanys overall power supply mix rose by 8.8 percentage points in the January to June period to 55.8, data from Europes biggest state-funded research and development service showed on Wednesday. Out of total powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020