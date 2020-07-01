Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closed urea plant at Ramagundam, Telangana may start commercial production in Oct: Govt

After commissioning, Ramagundam project along with other revival projects at Gorakhpur, Barauni, Sindri and Talcher will reduce the need for urea import by 63.5 lakh tonnes per annum. "Once completed, RFCL project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, save foreign exchange and create jobs," the statement said. During the meeting, Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO, RFCL, said that the project is about 99 per cent complete.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:24 IST
Closed urea plant at Ramagundam, Telangana may start commercial production in Oct: Govt

The government on Tuesday said that the commercial production in urea plant at Ramagundam in Telangana is likely to start from October, helping the country to reduce import dependence. Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda   held a meeting with the CEO of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) to review the progress of construction works of the project, an official statement said.

The minister said that the project was near completion and hoped that it would be ready for commercial production by October this year.  He appreciated measures taken by RFCL to overcome challenges thrown by COVID pandemic.  After commissioning, Ramagundam project along with other revival projects at Gorakhpur, Barauni, Sindri and Talcher will reduce the need for urea import by 63.5 lakh tonnes per annum. RFCL is an upcoming gas based urea unit of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telengana.  It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) promoted by National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).  "Once completed, RFCL project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, save foreign exchange and create jobs," the statement said.

During the meeting, Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO, RFCL, said that the project is about 99 per cent complete.  The Centre had announced New Investment Policy (NIP), 2012 to facilitate fresh investment in urea sector and to make India self-sufficient in the urea sector.  Under NIP, 2012, the government is reviving the five closed fertilizer plants.   The five public sector units under revival are Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL), Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd  (Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri)..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban

Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes.With 1 milli...

FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively to help them compete globally and build a self-reliant India.&#160; In a message to tax of...

Aakash Educational Services sets up entity for digital edtech biz

Aakash Educational Services Ltd AESL on Wednesday announced setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary Aakash Edutech Pvt Ltd to boost its education technology business. The new unit will comprise Aakash Digital and Meritnation, which will pro...

Renewable energy's share of German power mix at 55.8% in H1

Renewable energys share of Germanys overall power supply mix rose by 8.8 percentage points in the January to June period to 55.8, data from Europes biggest state-funded research and development service showed on Wednesday. Out of total powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020