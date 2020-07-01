Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Dream Kerala" project to tap potential of returnees

"More people are returning home after losing their jobs and in this situation, the Cabinet has decided to implement the 'Dream Kerala project,' the chief minister said. The project aims at the rehabilitation of returning expatriates and the state's overall development.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:34 IST
"Dream Kerala" project to tap potential of returnees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to roll out a 'Dream Kerala Project' to tap the potential and experience of those returning from abroad and other states after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today.

Giving details of the project, Vijayan told reporters that the expatriate Malayalees are the key contributors to the state's economic growth. As per government figures, in 2018 Rs 85,000 crore was sent by the expatriates to the state which has now touched over Rs one lakh crore. Their remittances in banks are 1,69,944 crore.

One of the main reasons for the high per capita income in the State is the remittances sent by these expatriates. The government has taken several steps to utilize the investments of Non-Resident Investors for the state's development and to ensure a stable income for the returning expatriates.

The Lok Kerala Sabha was established with the objective of harnessing the knowledge and skills of the NRIs for the development of Kerala. In addition, the government has taken several steps to ensure the welfare of the returning expatriates.

But the COVID pandemic has created a crisis the world over with business and commercial enterprises being affected. "More people are returning home after losing their jobs and in this situation, the Cabinet has decided to implement the 'Dream Kerala project,' the chief minister said.

The project aims at the rehabilitation of returning expatriates and the state's overall development. Among the returnees, there are a large number of professionals from overseas and other parts of the country.

They are well-known for their international expertise and experience in various fields, he said. The project also aims to harness their potential for the future of the state.

The project, to be jointly implemented by various departments of the state government, will provide the public with an opportunity to give suggestions and ideas on the future of Kerala. A committee, comprising young civil service officers, will be formed to give expert advice on the implementation of each idea.

The expert committee will evaluate the proposals and recommend this to the respective departments, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, inc...

Soccer-Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus a week before tournament

Four additional Major League Soccer players MLS have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league sai...

Bayern nears Sané signing as defender Kouassi arrives

Bayern Munich is close to buying Germany forward Leroy San from Manchester City, the Bavarian club said on the same day it signed defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Wednesd...

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020