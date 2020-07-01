Thomson eyes 15 pc share of smart TV market in 3 yrs

French electronics brand Thomson on Wednesday launched the 'OATH Pro' range of smart TVs in the country with a target of cornering 15 per cent market share in the segment in three years. The company, which operates here through its brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), had recently forayed into the home appliances segment with washing machines. SSPL is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence. "In a short span of two years we are delighted to have captured 5 per cent of the smart TV market space," SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said. He said for almost a decade, just four brands commanded 80 per cent market share, mainly due to premium technology offerings. The OATH Pro range has the best features, with the Android ecosystem and at a super affordable price, he said. "There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment...In the next 3 years we plan to achieve 15 per cent in this segment," Marwah said, adding the company will further expand its portfolio in the future. The OATH Pro range is priced between Rs 24,999 to Rs 52,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 5. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, TV shipments in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019. Though Korean electronics major Samsung continues to lead the overall TV market, the emerging smart TV segment is being cornered by the new players.