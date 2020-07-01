Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomson eyes 15 pc share of smart TV market in 3 yrs

French electronics brand Thomson on Wednesday launched the 'OATH Pro' range of smart TVs in the country with a target of cornering 15 per cent market share in the segment in three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:09 IST
Thomson eyes 15 pc share of smart TV market in 3 yrs

French electronics brand Thomson on Wednesday launched the 'OATH Pro' range of smart TVs in the country with a target of cornering 15 per cent market share in the segment in three years. The company, which operates here through its brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), had recently forayed into the home appliances segment with washing machines. SSPL is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its presence. "In a short span of two years we are delighted to have captured 5 per cent of the smart TV market space," SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said. He said for almost a decade, just four brands commanded 80 per cent market share, mainly due to premium technology offerings. The OATH Pro range has the best features, with the Android ecosystem and at a super affordable price, he said. "There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment...In the next 3 years we plan to achieve 15 per cent in this segment," Marwah said, adding the company will further expand its portfolio in the future. The OATH Pro range is priced between Rs 24,999 to Rs 52,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 5. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, TV shipments in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019. Though Korean electronics major Samsung continues to lead the overall TV market, the emerging smart TV segment is being cornered by the new players.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Abt back in Formula E with NIO after being sacked by Audi

Daniel Abt will return to the all-electric Formula E series with the NIO 333 team for the final six races of the season in Berlin after being sacked by Audi in May for an esports controversy. The 27-year-old German lost his real world drive...

Soccer-UEFA says no Plan B for Europa League final eight

UEFA says it has no Plan B for this seasons Europa League which is due to finish with an eight-team mini-tournament in Germany in August. During a video conference on Wednesday, UEFA and the German Football Federation DFB reaffirmed their c...

35 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, total count reaches 2,525

With an increase of 35 new cases, Jharkhands COVID-19 count reached 2,525 on Wednesday.According to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, new cases were reported today from East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Garhwa, Bokaro and some othe...

Spotify launches new premium plan for couples

Making it easier for couples to split the cost of premium membership plans, music streaming platform Spotify is all set to debut a new subscription plan - Premium Duo- which will allow two people living at the same place to share one plan w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020