Six killed in NLC India's boiler explosion in TN

A boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant here killing six people and leaving 17 others injured on Wednesday and it has been shut for safety audit, the company said. An official has been suspended and a high level inquiry and an internal probe has been ordered, the company said. The six deceased men were aged between 25 and 42, and at least seven injured men have sustained over 50 per cent burns according to an initial assessment, an official told PTI.

The mishap occurred at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II when workers were in the process of resuming operations which includes maintenance work following a shutdown, the official said. A fire broke out in the boiler area subsequent to the explosion resulting in injuries to a maintenance team, comprising an executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and 17 contract workers, NLC India, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, said in a statement.

Of the 23 men who were on the spot, six contract workers died on the spot, 16 were rushed to a hospital in Chennai for "further higher speciality treatment" and a man with minor injuries was being treated in the NLC hospital, the company said. "A high level enquiry headed by P K Mohapatra, retired director (technical), NTPC has been ordered into the cause of the accident apart from an internal enquiry committee with senior executives headed by director (power) of NLC India.

The unit head of thermal power station-II has been placed under suspension pending enquiry by the management." All the 210 MW units of the thermal power station-II, have been "ordered for shut down for immediate safety audit," Chief General Manager(PR), S Gurusamynathan said. The mishap is the second within two months in the NLC's same plant. On May 7, a boiler explosion at the sixth unit of the Thermal Power Station-II (TPS-II) injured eight men and in about 20 days, five of them, who had sustained severe burns and admitted at a hospital in Tiruchirappalli, died.

Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing anguish over the loss of lives, spoke to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and assured him of all possible help. The Home Minister said on his twitter handle: "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu.

Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help. @CISF HQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured." Governor Banwarilal Purhoit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the six workers who were killed and an assistance of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered serious and mild injuries respectively. Political party leaders in Tamil Nadu condoled the deathsand raised questions over safety measures in the public sector enterprise, a 'navratna' company.

MDMK general secretary, Vaiko, recalling the past mishaps, said a technical committee should be set up by the Centre to prevent accidents. "The continuing mishaps underscore the need for proper supervision to ensure proper maintenance work," Vaiko said in a statement and sought Rs 25 lakh solatium to the bereaved families and a permanent job in the NLC for their kin.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that improper maintenance was the reason behind the back to back explosions. Had "safety audit been conducted," the mishap could have been prevented, he said.

The first three units of TPS-II were 34 years old and the next three 29 year old, he claimed, adding the operational life time of a unit was only 30 years and still the NLC management has "not come forward" to refurbish it to extend its lifetime. Ramadoss demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of those killed and Rs 50 lakh to those injured in addition to world class treatment.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan claimed allegations have surfaced that "negligence" was behind continuing mishaps and demanded that the Central government order a probe. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said the management should take appropriate action at least now after repeat mishaps to prevent loss of lives.