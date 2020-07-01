Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks sanction Rs 62,870 crore to over 70 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders

Banks have so far sanctioned a total of Rs 62,870 crore to over 70.32 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders to help them meet their kharif sowing needs. This will help 3 cr small & marginal farmers meet their post-harvest and Kharif sowing needs," she said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:18 IST
Banks sanction Rs 62,870 crore to over 70 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders

Banks have so far sanctioned a total of Rs 62,870 crore to over 70.32 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders to help them meet their kharif sowing needs. "As on 30.06.2020, 70.32 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have been sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 62,870 crore out of Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit under the #Aatmanirbhar package. This will benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen & dairy farmers," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

In May, the government had said that 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and those involved in animal husbandry, would get Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards under its Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. The government has also disbursed Rs 24,586.87 crore to cooperative banks, regional rural banks (RRBs) and microfinance institutions, under special liquidity facility by National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

"As on 30.06.2020, Rs 24,586.87 cr has already been disbursed to Cooperative Banks, RRBs & MFIs under Rs 30,000 cr Special Liquidity Facility by NABARD. This will help 3 cr small & marginal farmers meet their post-harvest and Kharif sowing needs," she said in another tweet. With regard to Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit to farmers, the government had said a special drive will be undertaken to provide credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Former SICOP MD held in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested former managing director of State Small Scale Industries Development Corporation SICOP Bhupinder Singh Dua in a disproportionate assets case, officials said. Dua has allegedly amassed massi...

Airbus hints at compromise as governments fret over job cuts

Europes Airbus left the door open on Wednesday to scaling back its planned 15,000 job cuts in exchange for government-funded labour schemes and research, as its coronavirus restructuring stoked political and union alarm. Europes largest aer...

AEML to install 7 lakh smart meters to enable real-time unit reading for consumers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML on Tuesday said it will soon install over seven lakh smart meters in the coming months to ensure real-time information to consumers on their electricity consumption. The company, which distributes power to ...

Rugby-Tuilagi set to leave Leicester after refusing pay cut - reports

England centre Manu Tuilagi is among six players set to leave Premiership club Leicester Tigers after refusing to sign new contracts on reduced terms in line with the leagues new salary cap rules, British media reported on Wednesday. Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020