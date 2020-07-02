Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

The stronger data and vaccine news weighed on the dollar, which has been bid on days when traders are less risky. "There's definitely a risk-on tone to the market, which continues to bet on the fact that we're past the worst point of COVID.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 00:18 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.

Germany's manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June, while activity in the United States hit a 14-month high. French factory activity rebounded into growth, and activity in China's factories offered further signs that the world's second-largest economy may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the pandemic. On Thursday, the market's focus will be on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

"The manufacturing number adds a boost to investor confidence," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey. "Now the market is positioning itself in anticipation for tomorrow's numbers." Pfizer shares jumped 4% after a COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly with Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated, the fourth early-stage drug to show promise in human testing.

The news comes as a Reuters analysis showed coronavirus cases more than doubled in 14 U.S. states last month and fears are growing that the case-load could prompt fresh lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.95 points, or 0.1%, to 25,787.93, the S&P 500 gained 15.05 points, or 0.49%, to 3,115.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.72 points, or 0.81%, to 10,140.48.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.24% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.61%, while Japan's Nikkei futures lost 0.56%.

Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.44% higher. The stronger data and vaccine news weighed on the dollar, which has been bid on days when traders are less risky.

"There's definitely a risk-on tone to the market, which continues to bet on the fact that we're past the worst point of COVID. But I think the jury is still out on that judgment," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. "There's a significant risk of reclosing some of the states. There's still a lot of risk-off flows, and the dollar could be the beneficiary of those flows," he added.

The dollar index fell 0.216%, with the euro up 0.13% to $1.1246. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.41% versus the greenback at 107.50 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2471, up 0.58% on the day. The global rise in manufacturing activity put a bid under energy prices, also supported by a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

"Largely we are moving forward in the way of demand and not backward, despite the negative view of coronavirus cases rising," said Tony Headrick, energy markets analyst at CHS Hedging. U.S. crude recently rose 1.25% to $39.76 per barrel and Brent was at $41.99, up 1.74% on the day.

Treasury yields also rose with the risk-on sentiment. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 0.6873%, from 0.653% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 22/32 in price to yield 1.4391%, from 1.411%. Gold prices rose to their highest in 8 years at $1,788.96 an ounce, and recently dropped 0.8% to $1,767.09 an ounce.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges

Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoo...

Mali opposition seeks to curb president's authority in reform plan

Opponents of Malis President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday sought to end a political crisis by proposing reforms to neuter his authority and hand executive power to a prime minister, although they abandoned a demand for his resignatio...

Israel approves temporary cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers amid surge

Israels parliament voted on Wednesday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the next three weeks amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bet surveillance technology has been ...

Rugby-Former Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban

Former South Africa player Chiliboy Ralepelle has been handed a career-ending eight-year ban for doping, some 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance, South Africas Institute for Drug-free Sport said on Wednesday. It is a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020