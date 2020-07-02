Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close higher on vaccine hopes, improving data

Pfizer Inc's shares rose more than 4% after the drugmaker said a COVID-19 vaccine being developed with German biotech firm BioNTech showed promise and was found to be well-tolerated in early-stage human trials. The gains put Pfizer among the top boosts to both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials while U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech gained about 5%, helping improve the mood on Wall Street even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 43,644 new cases of coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close higher on vaccine hopes, improving data

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely despite a climb in coronavirus cases in the United States. Pfizer Inc's shares rose more than 4% after the drugmaker said a COVID-19 vaccine being developed with German biotech firm BioNTech showed promise and was found to be well-tolerated in early-stage human trials.

The gains put Pfizer among the top boosts to both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials while U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech gained about 5%, helping improve the mood on Wall Street even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 43,644 new cases of coronavirus. "Pfizer news was certainly an impetus for the market to move even higher but in general it is this very positive momentum, looking beyond this re-spreading of the virus, looking beyond that to eventual treatments, eventual vaccine and eventual safe openings of the economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Investors were also encouraged by some upbeat economic data as coronavirus-induced lockdowns have eased. A report on Wednesday showed a slump in global manufacturing had ebbed in June, with U.S. figures hitting their highest level in more than a year. On Thursday, all eyes will be on the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.43 points, or 0.3%, to 25,735.45, the S&P 500 gained 15.64 points, or 0.50%, to 3,115.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 95.86 points, or 0.95%, to 10,154.63. Gains were held in check on the Dow in part by a fall in Boeing Co shares, which lost ground for a second straight day following a 14% surge on Monday.

Updates on the progress in various COVID-19 vaccine programs are being closely watched by investors, and have been partly responsible for Wall Street's recent rally. The S&P 500 closed its best quarter since 1998 on Tuesday, fueled also by unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting showed policymakers broadly agreed to make full use of the tools at the central bank's disposal to support a recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity jumped to a reading of 52.6 last month from 43.1 in May, ending three straight months of contraction, or readings below 50. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls increased by 2.369 million jobs, but still less than expected in June.

FedEx Corp jumped after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a surge in pandemic-fueled home deliveries. [nL1N2E72SZ

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

California closes bars, indoor restaurant dining in most of state as coronavirus surges

Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities will be banned in most of California for at least three weeks as COVID-19 infections surge, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. All bars and brew pubs, whether indoo...

Mali opposition seeks to curb president's authority in reform plan

Opponents of Malis President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Wednesday sought to end a political crisis by proposing reforms to neuter his authority and hand executive power to a prime minister, although they abandoned a demand for his resignatio...

Israel approves temporary cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers amid surge

Israels parliament voted on Wednesday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the next three weeks amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bet surveillance technology has been ...

Rugby-Former Springbok hooker handed eight-year doping ban

Former South Africa player Chiliboy Ralepelle has been handed a career-ending eight-year ban for doping, some 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance, South Africas Institute for Drug-free Sport said on Wednesday. It is a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020